Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market to 2028 - Key Analysis and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market to 2028 - by Product; Power Source; End-user; Sales Channel and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The drain cleaning equipment market is expected to grow from US$ 1,682.73 million in 2021 to US$ 2,866.24 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Rising awareness and investment towards efficient sewage infrastructure Propels Drain cleaning equipment Market Growth

The MEA region is attracting a lot of foreign investments in its infrastructure and construction sector. Moreover, Africa is facing a housing crisis attributed to the rapidly growing population and the increasing migration of people to urban areas.

It is anticipated that due to the continually increasing population of the region, there will be an increase in the need for housing and other necessary infrastructure. As per the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Africa is anticipated to register for over half of the world's total population growth between 2015 and 2050. This will further result in the growth of the construction sector in the region, thereby influencing the market growth of drainage cleaning equipment.



High disposable income and per capita income are primarily expected to increase the adoption of drain cleaning equipment in Saudi Arabia. The country is investing considering in its sewage network, for instance, in 2016, Ajman's Sewerage Chairman said that the sewerage network size is anticipated to double by 2020 in Ajman owing to increasing investments. Further, the presence of large sewage treatment plants and equipment is also expected to contribute towards the market growth of the drain cleaning equipment market.



Key Findings of Study:

On the basis of geography, the drain cleaning equipment market is segmented into five key regions - North America, Europe, APAC, the MEA, and SAM. Europe held the largest drain cleaning equipment market share in 2020. The European construction market is experiencing growth after the downturn from the past few years. Due to demographic trends, low mortgage rates, and increased household income, residential construction increases enormously. Along with the new construction, steady growth in renovation and maintenance has been witnessed.

The non-residential construction is also growing due to the positive urge from consumer demand growth and comparatively high corporate profits. The rising demand for housing in this region is one of the key drivers responsible for the growth of the construction sector in Europe. Countries like Germany and the U.K. are experiencing high growth in their construction sector.

Governments of various countries are taking initiatives to support the construction industry. For instance, the Italian government has taken initiatives to strengthen the growth of public and private infrastructural investment. Also, in Spain, the government provided subsidiaries and grants for the renovation and construction of houses for rent.

In addition, the Italian government is providing tax rebates and low mortgage interest rates to spur the recovery of residential construction in the country. New measures were also launched recently to enhance the country's property market further. Such initiatives are anticipated to stimulate the growth of the construction sector in the country. Thus, the market for drain cleaning equipment is also expected to grow with the growth of the construction sector in the European region.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global industrial battery market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global drain cleaning equipment market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

4.5 Expert Opinion

4.6 Additional Customization - Competitive Positioning

4.6.1 US Drain Cleaning Cable Market

4.6.2 US Mechanical Drain Cleaning Machine Market

4.6.3 US High Speed/Flexible Shaft Drain Cleaning Market

4.6.4 US Hydro-Jetting Market

4.6.5 US Sewer Video Inspection Market



5. Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Surge in urbanization among developing economies

5.1.2 Rising awareness and investment towards efficient sewage infrastructure

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Unstable raw material prices and impact of macro-economic factors

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Swift rise in demand from African region

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development of technology driven drain cleaning equipment

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Drain Cleaning Equipment - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Overview

6.2 Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Drain Cleaning Equipment Market, By Product (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Hand Tool

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.1.1 Hand Tool: Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.1.2 Snake

7.3.1.2.1 Overview

7.3.1.2.2 Snake: Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.1.3 Auger

7.3.1.3.1 Overview

7.3.1.3.2 Auger: Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.1.4 Plunger

7.3.1.4.1 Overview

7.3.1.4.2 Plunger: Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.1.5 Others

7.3.1.5.1 Overview

7.3.1.5.2 Others: Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.2 Sink Machine

7.3.2.1 Sink Machine: Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Sectional Machines

7.3.3.1 Sectional Machines: Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.4 Rodders

7.3.4.1 Rodders: Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.5 Jetters

7.3.5.1 Jetters: Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.5.2 Cart Jetters

7.3.5.2.1 Overview

7.3.5.2.2 Cart Jetters: Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.5.3 Skid Mounted Jetters

7.3.5.3.1 Overview

7.3.5.3.2 Skid Mounted Jetters: Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.5.4 Trailer Jetters

7.3.5.4.1 Overview

7.3.5.4.2 Trailer Jetters: Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.6 Push Rod Camera

7.3.6.1 Push Rod Camera: Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.7 Locating Equipment

7.3.7.1 Locating Equipment: Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.8 Flexible Shaft Machine

7.3.8.1 Flexible Shaft Machine: Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.9 Drum / Continuous Cable Machine

7.3.9.1 Drum / Continuous Cable Machine: Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Analysis - By Power Source

8.1 Overview

8.2 Drain Cleaning Equipment Market, By Power Source (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Hand Operated



9. Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Analysis - By End-user

9.1 Overview

9.2 Drain Cleaning Equipment Market, By End-user (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Professional



10. Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Analysis - By Sales Channel

10.1 Overview

10.2 Drain Cleaning Equipment Market, By Sales Channel (2020 and 2028)

10.3 Online



11. Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Geographic Analysis



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.5 South Africa: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative

13.3 Merger and Acquisition

13.4 New Development



14. Company Profiles

14.1 AUSSIE PUMPS

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Duracable Manufacturing Company

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Electric Eel Manufacturing Co., Inc.

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Flowplant Group Limited

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 General Pipe Cleaners

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Goodway Technologies

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc.

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Nilfisk Group

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Ridge Tool Company

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Spartan Tool

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eiblx4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets