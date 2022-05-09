Global DRAM Module and Component Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things Devices Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DRAM Module and Component Market by Type (LPDRAM, DDR5, DDR4, DDR3, GDDR, HBM), End-User Industries (Server, Mobile Devices, Computers, Consumer Electronics, Automobiles), Memory (above 8GB, 6-8GB, 3-4GB, 2GB) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DRAM module and components market was valued at USD 94.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 110.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

The key factors driving the growth of the DRAM module and components market include the emergence of 5G technology, growth in demand for DRAM modules and components in the automotive sector, growth in adoption of high-end smartphones, and others.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has severely impacted the supply chain of mobile devices, computers, and consumer electronics, which are the leading end-user industries of the DRAM module and components market. Lockdowns and suspension of manufacturing operations have further hampered economic growth and upended the global semiconductor industry and created a major chip shortage, affecting automobiles, computers, and other industries worldwide. Nevertheless, with this shortage comes the opportunity for investments and the emergence of new players in the semiconductor industry; semiconductor producers are now scrambling to increase production.



DDR5 segment to account for the highest growth rate in the DRAM module and components market during the forecast period

DDR5 DRAMs in by type segment of DRAM module and components market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. DDR5 DRAM is the fastest SDRAM available today and is perfect for PC enthusiasts, hardcore gamers, and content creators looking for next-level performance, increased capacity, and maximum power efficiency. Therefore, the demand is more.



6-8 GB memory segment holds the largest market share in 2021

The 6-8GB memory segment in the DRAM module and components market has the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to increase more during the forecast period owing to increasing applications in desktops, mid-to high-range laptops, latest smartphones, and tablets.



US to account for the largest share of the DRAM module and components market in North America during the forecast period

US is expected to be the largest market for DRAM modules and components in North America. The region is the principal base for all memory technology manufacturers. The region is an important hub of the computer industry and has strong R&D support with significant financial backing, resulting in heavy memory consumption. The region is a major center for consumer electronics such as smart home devices, smart wearables, and gaming consoles. The presence of some of the prominent players for DRAM modules and components, such as Micron Technology, Inc., Kingston Technology Corporation, and SMART Modular Technologies, is one of the key drivers for the growth of the DRAM module and components market in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Premium Insights

4.1 Major Opportunities in DRAM Module and Components Market

4.2 DRAM Module and Components Market, by Type

4.3 DRAM Module and Components Market, by End-User Industries

4.4 DRAM Module and Components Market in Apac, by Type and Country

4.5 DRAM Module and Components Market, by Country

5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Emergence of 5G Technology

5.2.1.2 Growth in Demand for DRAM Module and Components in Automotive Sector

5.2.1.3 Growth in Adoption of High-End Smartphones

5.2.1.4 Increase in Number of Data Centers due to Rising Adoption of Cloud Platforms

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Stability Under Extreme Environmental Conditions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Government Initiatives to Support In-House Semiconductor Production

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things Devices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Us-China Trade War and Impact of COVID-19

5.2.4.2 Highly Volatile Pricing Nature of DRAM Module and Components

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Market Players

5.5 DRAM Module and Components Market Evolution

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7 Technology Analysis: DRAM Technology Node by Key Players

5.8 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.9 Trade Analysis

5.9.1 Imports Scenario

5.9.2 Exports Scenario

5.10 Patents Analysis

5.11 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.13 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.13.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.13.2 Buying Criteria

6. DRAM Module and Components Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ddr2 DRAM (Double Data Rate Two DRAM)

6.2.1 Reduced Operating Voltage Leads to Lower Power Consumption and Higher Operating Speed

6.3 Ddr3 DRAM (Double Data Rate Three DRAM)

6.3.1 Automatic Self-Refresh and Self-Refresh Temperature Enhance DRAM's Performance

6.4 Ddr4 DRAM (Double Data Rate Fourth DRAM)

6.4.1 Enhanced Efficiency, Signal Integrity, and Stability of Data Transmission/Access to Fuel Market Growth

6.5 Ddr5 DRAM (Double Data Rate Fifth DRAM)

6.5.1 Power Management Integrated Circuit Ensures Low Waste of Power on Dual In-Line Memory Modules

6.6 LPDRAM (Low-Power DRAM) Module and Component

6.6.1 Increase in Demand for Mobile Devices Creates High Demand for Low-Power Dynamic Random-Access Memory

6.7 HBM (High-Bandwidth Memory)

6.7.1 Demand for High-Bandwidth Memory in Graphics Cards and High Processing Computing Applications Driving Market Growth

6.8 Gddr (Graphical Dual Data Rate)

6.8.1 Rise in Use of Data-Intensive Systems Drives Market Growth

6.9 Others

7. DRAM Module and Components Market, by End-User Industries

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumer Electronics

7.2.1 Growing Adoption of Smart Consumer Electronics Fueling Market Growth

7.3 Servers

7.3.1 Requirement of Increased DRAM Per Server is Driving Market Growth

7.4 Mobile Devices

7.4.1 Increase in Applications of High-Performance and Low-Power DRAMs in Mobile Devices to Boost Market Growth

7.5 Automobiles

7.5.1 Intelligent Transportation Trends are Fueling Growth of DRAM Module and Components Market

7.6 Computers

7.6.1 DRAM Module and Components Find Major Applications in Modern Desktops and Laptops

7.7 Others

8. DRAM Module and Components Market, by Memory

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Up to 1Gb

8.2.1 Growth in Smart Home Applications Boosts Demand for DRAM Associated with Systems-On-Chips

8.3 2Gb

8.3.1 Increase in Demand for Budget Mobile Devices in Developing Countries Fueling Market Growth

8.4 3-4Gb

8.4.1 3-4Gb DRAM is Considered a Benchmark for Low-End Office Pcs and Mid-Range Mobile Devices

8.5 6-8Gb

8.5.1 Demand for Photo or Video Editing Enabled Computers Boosts Market Growth

8.6 Above 8Gb

8.6.1 Requirement for Larger DRAMs to Run Resource-Heavy Applications Expected to Fuel Market Growth

9. Geographic Analysis

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

10.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

10.4 Market Share Analysis of Key Players in DRAM Module and Components Market in 2021

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

10.5.1 Star

10.5.2 Emerging Leader

10.5.3 Pervasive

10.5.4 Participant

10.6 Competitive Benchmarking

10.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

10.7.1 Progressive Company

10.7.2 Responsive Company

10.7.3 Dynamic Company

10.7.4 Starting Block

10.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends

10.8.1 Product Launches/Developments

10.8.2 Deals

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

11.2.2 SK Hynix Inc.

11.2.3 Micron Technology, Inc.

11.2.4 Nanya Technology Corporation

11.2.5 Winbond Electronics Corporation

11.2.6 Powerchip Technology Corporation

11.2.7 Adata Technology Co., Ltd.

11.2.8 Ramaxel Technology (Shenzhen) Co, Ltd

11.2.9 Kingston Technology Corporation

11.2.10 Smart Modular Technologies

11.3 Other Players

11.3.1 Super Micro Computer, Inc.

11.3.2 Transcend Information, Inc.

11.3.3 Patriot Memory

11.3.4 Innodisk Corporation

11.3.5 Apacer Technology

11.3.6 Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc.

11.3.7 Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

11.3.8 Etron Technology, Inc.

11.3.9 Fidelix Co., Ltd.

11.3.10 Rohm Co., Ltd.

11.3.11 Team Group Inc.

12. Appendix

