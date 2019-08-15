DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drilling Machines Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand in the end-user industries across the globe, the growing demand for the fabricated metal product, and advancement in manufacturing equipment.



Based on the Type, the market is segmented into sensitive drilling machine, upright drilling machine, radial drilling machine, multiple spindle drilling machine, gang drilling machine, deep hole drilling machine, and other types.



By products, the market is bifurcated into shock tools, mechanical thrusters, drilling tubular, drilling motors, drilling jars, drill swivels, drill reamers and stabilizers, drill collars, and drill bits.



Based on Industry Application, the market is segregated into oil and gas, military and defense, heavy equipment, energy industry, automotive, aerospace, and others.



By End User, the market is divided into fabrication and industrial machinery manufacturing, marine and aerospace & defense, and electrical and electronics.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising demand in the end-user industries across the globe

3.1.2 The growing demand for the fabricated metal product

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Drilling Machines advancement in manufacturing equipment in developing countries

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Drilling Machines Market, By Type

4.1 Sensitive Drilling Machine

4.2 Upright Drilling Machine

4.3 Radial Drilling Machine

4.4 Multiple Spindle Drilling Machine

4.5 Gang Drilling Machine e

4.6 Deep Hole Drilling Machine

4.7 Other Types



5 Drilling Machines Market, By Product

5.1 Shock Tools

5.2 Mechanical Thrusters

5.3 Drilling Tubular

5.4 Drilling Motors

5.5 Drilling Jars

5.6 Drill Swivels

5.7 Drill Reamers and Stabilizers

5.8 Drill Collars

5.9 Drill Bits



6 Drilling Machines Market, By Industry Application

6.1 Oil and Gas

6.2 Military and Defense

6.3 Heavy Equipment

6.4 Energy Industry

6.5 Automotive

6.6 Aerospace

6.7 Other Industry Applications



7 Drilling Machines Market, By End User

7.1 Fabrication and Industrial Machinery Manufacturing

7.2 Marine

7.3 Electrical and Electronics



8 Drilling Machines Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Atlas Copco

10.2 Bessac - Tunnels & Microtunnels

10.3 Hitachi Zosen

10.4 Sandvik Construction

10.5 SANYHE International Holdings

10.6 Herrenknecht AG

10.7 Akkerman

10.8 Astec Industries

10.9 China Railway Engineering Corporatio

10.10 China Communications Construction Company

10.11 DH Mining System (dhms)

10.12 Furukawa Rock Drill

10.13 GHH Mining Machines

10.14 IHI



