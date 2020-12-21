Global Drive By Wire Market (2020 to 2025) - Advancements in Autonomous Vehicles Presents Opportunities
Dec 21, 2020, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drive By Wire Market by Application(Brake, Park, Shift, Steer, Throttle), Sensor (Brake Pedal, Throttle Position & Pedal, Park, Gearshift, Handwheel, Pinion),Vehicle (On & Off-Highway, BEV,PHEV,FCEV, Autonomous),Component & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The drive by wire market is projected to reach USD 31.9 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 24.0 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The primary reason for the growth is driven by the increasing number of mandates from governments to control vehicle emissions, vehicle weight reduction and the demand for premium cars globally. However, the major factor restraining the growth of the drive by wire market is the high incremental cost, risk of failure in electronics, and lack of public acceptance.
Parking pawl is expected to remain the fastest market in drive by wire component market
Parking pawl is gaining popularity due to the advanced technical benefits offered by the application. It is installed in the automatic transmission system of the vehicle for locking the transmission to park a vehicle. Parking pawl is mainly used in automatic transmissions and offers reduced traction energy losses and better traction control. Therefore,as automatic transmissions adoption in vehicles is growing rapidly, parking pawl is expected to gain huge popularity. North America is the leading market for parking pawls. Since the majority of the cars in North America are equipped with drive by wire systems, penetration of parking pawl is already high.
The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted the whole automotive supply chain on a global scale in the first 6-7 months of 2020. The pandemic has presented an uncertain recovery timeline for the automotive industry due to lockdown implementation and shutdown of manufacturing facilities in various parts of the world. The automotive industry is facing four major challenges amid COVID-19 - limited supply of vehicle parts, drop in new vehicle sales, the shutdown of production facilities, and decline in working capital. As the drive by wire market is dependent on vehicle production, this market is expected to be impacted due to this outbreak.
Agriculture Tractor expected to remain the largest in off-highway vehicle type market
Agriculture tractor manufacturers are constantly innovating and looking to go one step further with their technological advancements. An integral design change to achieve these innovations is switching from a mechanical system to a drive by wire system. Major tractor manufacturers working toward autonomous drive by wire systems are AGCO, John Deere, and New Holland. Most importantly, the development of autonomous tractors and intelligent technologies provides a good growth avenue for the drive by wire market. Autonomous tractors are advanced and fully equipped with drive by wire applications to offer more autonomy for precision agriculture. The increasing developments toward self-driven or autonomous tractors will drive the demand for drive by wire systems.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the drive by wire market during the forecast period. Customers in the Asia Pacific region are increasingly demanding advanced technologies such as automatic and automated manual transmission in mid-size and economy class vehicles. Advanced drive by wire technologies such as shift-by-wire, park-by-wire, and throttle-by-wire are thus deployed in these vehicle classes. As Asian countries plan to standardize emission norms and use an increasing number of EVs in the future, drive by wire systems are likely to gain traction. Also, considering the growing sales of electric vehicles, particularly in China, the drive by wire market is expected to witness a significant growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Drive by Wire Market
4.2 Drive by Wire Market, by Region
4.3 Drive by Wire Market, by Application
4.4 Drive by Wire Market, by On-Highway Vehicle
4.5 Drive by Wire Market, by Sensor Type
4.6 Drive by Wire Market, by Component
4.7 Drive by Wire Market, by Electric & Hybrid Vehicle
4.8 Drive by Wire Market, by Off-Highway Vehicle
4.9 Autonomous Vehicle Drive by Wire Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Years Considered
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Decreased Tail-Pipe Emission Limits Leading to Vehicle Light-Weighting Trend
5.2.1.1.1 On-Road Vehicles
5.2.1.1.2 Off-Road Vehicles
5.2.1.2 Easy Integration and Independence of Design Will Drive Technological Adoption
5.2.1.3 High Operational Accuracy and Reduced Mechanical Losses
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost and Limited Public Acceptance
5.2.2.2 Possibility of Data Hacking
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advancements in Autonomous Vehicles
5.2.3.1.1 Developments in Autonomous Off-Highway Equipment
5.2.3.1.2 Increase in Demand for Autonomous Cars
5.2.3.1.3 Latent Demand for Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Trucks
5.2.3.2 Developments in Drive by Wire Components
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Fail-Safe Electronics
5.2.4.2 Compatibility Issues with 12V Architecture
5.2.4.3 Rapid Developments in Automotive Electronics May Pose Challenges for Vehicle Manufacturers (Supply Chain)
5.2.4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Drive by Wire Market
5.3 Drive by Wire Market: Scenario Analysis
5.4 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth
5.5 Ecosystem
5.6 Supply Chain Analysis
5.7 Case Study Analysis
5.8 Pricing Analysis
6 Technology Overview
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Drive by Wire: Technology Roadmap
6.3 Drive by Wire: Applications
6.3.1 Throttle-By-Wire
6.3.2 Shift-By-Wire
6.3.3 Brake-By-Wire
6.3.4 Park-By-Wire
6.3.5 Steer-By-Wire
7 Drive by Wire Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.1.3 Industry Insights
7.2 Brake-By-Wire
7.2.1 Better Functional Accuracy Expected to Drive Demand
7.3 Park-By-Wire
7.3.1 Reduced Wear and Tear of Vehicles Due to Park-By-Wire Expected to Drive Its Adoption
7.4 Shift-By-Wire
7.4.1 Smooth Gear Shifting and Reduced Vehicle Wight Expected to Drive Shift-By-Wire Adoption
7.5 Steer-By-Wire
7.5.1 Increasing R&D and New Product Developments Expected to Popularize Steer-By-Wire
7.6 Throttle-By-Wire
7.6.1 Implementation of Stringent Emission Norms Expected to Drive Adoption of Throttle-By-Wire
8 Drive by Wire Market, by Sensor Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Industry Insights
8.2 Brake Pedal Sensor
8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Safety and Comfort Expected to Drive the Segment
8.3 Handwheel Angle Sensor
8.3.1 Enhanced Safety and Operational Accuracy Expected to Drive the Segment
8.4 Gear Shift Position Sensor
8.4.1 Benefits Like Reduced Wear and Tear and Increased Vehicle Lifespan Expected to Drive the Segment
8.5 Pinion Angle Sensor
8.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Steer-By-Wire Expected to Drive the Segment
8.6 Park Sensor
8.6.1 Easy and Effortless Parking Benefit to Drive Adoption
8.7 Throttle Pedal Sensor
8.7.1 Benefits Like Operational Accuracy Expected to Drive the Segment
8.8 Throttle Position Sensor
8.8.1 Increasing Popularity of Throttle-By-Wire Expected to Drive Adoption
9 Drive by Wire Market, by Component
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 Industry Insights
9.2 Actuator
9.2.1 Increasing Popularity of Premium Vehicles Expected to Drive the Segment
9.3 Electronic Control Unit (Ecu)
9.3.1 Improved Fuel Economy and Accuracy Expected to Drive the Segment
9.4 Engine Control Module (Ecm)
9.4.1 Benefits Such as Better Valve Control Expected to Drive Ecm Adoption
9.5 Electronic Throttle Control Module (Etcm)
9.5.1 Higher Accuracy and Precision Expected to Drive Demand
9.6 Electronic Transmission Control Unit (Etcu)
9.6.1 Growing Adoption of Automatic Transmission Expected to Drive the Segment
9.7 Feedback Motor
9.7.1 Low Maintenance and High Efficiency Expected to Drive Adoption
9.8 Parking Pawl
9.8.1 Better Traction Control Expected to Drive the Segment
10 Drive by Wire Market, by On-Highway Vehicle
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Industry Insights
10.2 Passenger Car
10.2.1 Popularity of Premium Cars Expected to Drive the Market
10.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (Lcv)
10.3.1 Popularity of Automatic Transmission Expected to Drive the Market
10.4 Truck
10.4.1 Popularity of Throttle-By-Wire in Trucks Expected to Drive the Market
10.5 BUS
10.5.1 Increased Adoption of Shift-By-Wire Expected to Drive the Market
11 Drive by Wire Market, by Electric & Hybrid Vehicle
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.1.3 Industry Insights
11.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)
11.2.1 Attractive Government Initiatives to Drive Bev Sales
11.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Phev)
11.3.1 Benefits Like Vehicle Weight Reduction Expected to Drive the Segment
11.4 Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicle (Fcev)
11.4.1 Developments in Fcev Drive by Wire Components Expected to Drive the Segment
12 Drive by Wire Market, by Off-Highway Vehicle
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumptions
12.1.3 Industry Insights
12.2 Agriculture Tractors
12.2.1 Development of Intelligent Technologies Expected to Drive the Segment
12.3 Construction & Mining Equipment
12.3.1 Increased Fuel Economy of Autonomous Equipment Expected to Drive Demand
12.4 Forklift
12.4.1 Increasing Number of Small Business and Growth of Ecommerce to Drive the Market
13 Autonomous Vehicle Drive by Wire Market, by Application
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Research Methodology
13.1.2 Assumptions
13.1.3 Industry Insights
13.2 Brake by Wire
13.3 Park-By-Wire
13.4 Shift-By-Wire
13.5 Steer-By-Wire
13.6 Throttle-By-Wire
14 Drive by Wire Market, by Region
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Asia-Pacific
14.3 Europe
14.4 North America
14.5 Rest of the World (Row)
15 Recommendations
15.1 Asia-Pacific is a Potential Market for Drive by Wire
15.2 Companies Should Increase Focus on Shift-By-Wire Application
15.3 Growing Demand of Evs Followed by Autonomous Vehicles Growth
15.4 Conclusion
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
16.2.1 Star
16.2.2 Emerging Leader
16.2.3 Pervasive
16.2.4 Participant
16.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
16.4 Business Strategy Excellence
16.5 Market Evaluation Framework
16.6 Drive by Wire: Market Share Analysis
16.7 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
16.8 Competitive Scenario
16.8.1 New Product Development
16.8.2 Expansion
16.8.3 Joint Venture
16.8.4 Acquisition/Partnership/Collaboration
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Company Profiles: Drive by Wire Manufacturers
17.1.1 Robert Bosch Gmbh
17.1.2 Continental Ag
17.1.3 Zf Friedrichshafen Ag
17.1.4 Infineon Technologies Ag
17.1.5 Nexteer Automotive
17.1.6 Cts Corporation
17.1.7 Ficosa Internacional Sa
17.1.8 Kongsberg Automotive
17.1.9 Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.
17.1.10 Curtiss-Wright Corporation
17.2 Additional Company Profiles
17.2.1 North America
17.2.1.1 Orscheln
17.2.1.2 Ksr International
17.2.1.3 Lord Corporation
17.2.1.4 Dura Automotive Systems
17.2.2 Europe
17.2.2.1 SKF
17.2.2.2 Aptiv
17.2.2.3 Mobil Electronik Gmbh
17.2.2.4 Thyssenkrupp Ag
17.2.3 Asia-Pacific
17.2.3.1 Denso Corporation
17.2.3.2 Nissan Corporation
17.2.3.3 Jtekt Corporation
17.3 Drive by Wire Component Suppliers
17.3.1 Ree Automotive
17.3.2 Nxp Semiconductors Nv
17.3.3 Hella Gmbh
17.3.4 S&T Motiv Co. Ltd.
17.3.5 Lem
17.3.6 Allied Motion, Inc.
17.3.7 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. Kg
17.3.8 Ntn Corporation
17.3.9 Immersion Corporation
17.3.10 Sorl Auto Parts, Inc.
18 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pb8bjc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets