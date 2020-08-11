Global Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market (2020 to 2025) - Key Drivers and Challenges

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Hybrid Vehicles, Plug-In Electric Hybrid and Battery Electric Vehicle, by Transmission Type, by Motor Output, by Architecture, by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Driveline Market For Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market is projected to reach USD 63.12 Billion by 2025 in value terms, growing at a CAGR of over 16%. Stringent emission regulations set by the governments are force OEM's to adopt the hybrid and electric vehicle technology which is positively impacting the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for better fuel efficiency and increasing sales of electric & hybrid vehicles are expected to push the driveline market for electric & hybrid vehicle in the coming years. However, novel COVID-19 disease is resulting in low vehicle sales which might hamper the growth of the market in 2020.



In terms of regional analysis, APAC is expected to be the largest market of the driveline market for electric & hybrid vehicle market during the forecast period due to heavy production and sales of hybrid and electric vehicles and the rising per capita income.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Driveline Market For Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market are GKN PLC, Valeo, Hitachi Ltd, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GMBH, Borg Warner, Inc, Delphi Technologies, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Schaeffler AG. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Driveline Market For Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast the Global Driveline Market For Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market based on vehicle type, transmission type, motor output, architecture and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Driveline Market For Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Driveline Market For Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Driveline Market For Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global Driveline Market For Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Product Awareness

5.2. Brand Awareness

5.3. Brand Recall

5.4. Product Pricing

5.5. Challenges & Unmet Needs



6. Global Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market Overview



7. Global Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hybrid Vehicles (HEV), Plug-In Electric Hybrid (PHEV) and Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV))

7.2.2. By Transmission Type (Automatic Transmission (AT), Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (E-CVT))

7.2.3. By Motor Output (45-100 kW, 101-250 kW and >250 kW)

7.2.4. By Architecture (Series, Parallel, Power Split and EV driveline)

7.2.5. By Region

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. Asia-Pacific Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



9. Europe Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Europe: Country Analysis



10. North America Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. North America: Country Analysis



11. South America Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast



12. Middle East and Africa Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3. MEA: Country Analysis



13. Supply Chain Analysis



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. GKN PLC

16.2. Valeo SA

16.3. Hitachi Ltd

16.4. Denso Corporation

16.5. Continental AG

16.6. Robert Bosch GMBH

16.7. Borg Warner Inc

16.8. Delphi Technologies

16.9. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

16.10. Schaeffler AG



17. Strategic Recommendation



18. About the Author & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgyb3a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

