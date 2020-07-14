Global Driving Simulator Market (2020 to 2026) - By Type, Application, End-user, Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast

DUBLIN, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Driving Simulator Market By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Driving Simulator Market size is expected to reach $5.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Driving simulators is a simulation of driving environment in the real-time. It is used for both entertainment and educational purposes. They are commonly used for research purposes and for the simulation of complex scenarios while driving. These systems also monitor driver behavior, efficiency and attention. The sensors installed in the car provide data during testing which is used to develop and evaluate new developments in driver assistance systems.



Increasing accident rate is projected to raise concern for pedestrian as well as driver & passenger safety over the coming years. According to the World Health Organization, for example, road traffic accidents result in nearly 1.35 million human losses per year. Driving simulator helps to mitigate the driving conditions shortfall by providing driver with proper training. As a result, the growing focus on driver & passenger safety is projected to accelerate the driving simulator market growth. In addition, the progressive driving simulator uses for research and development purposes are expected to increase safe driving to generate huge demand for driving simulator market.



With the introduction of Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS), demand has escalated for different features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic parking, collision avoidance system, blind-spot monitor and lane departure warning system. All through the world, automotive companies are making advances in the above-mentioned technologies to eliminate possible failures, which may cause driver injury. Hence, manufacturers put ADAS systems to check on simulators, which in turn give them a practical view of the vehicle's performance as a whole. Driving simulators therefore support manufacturers of automobiles with pre-testing capabilities for device improvements.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Compact, Full-Scale and Advanced. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Research & Testing, Training and Motor Sports & Gaming. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Aviation, Automotive and Marine. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Moog, Inc., CAE, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, MTS Systems Corporation, AutoSim AS, IPG Automotive GmbH, Virage Simulation, Inc., Ansible Motion Ltd., Cruden B.V., CXC Simulations.



Unique Offerings from the Publisher:

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Driving Simulator Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Driving Simulator Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Driving Simulator Market, by End User

1.4.4 Global Driving Simulator Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.1.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.1.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.1.4 Geographical Expansions

3.2 Top Winning Strategies

3.2.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.2.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2015, Apr - 2019,Oct) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Driving Simulator Market by Type

4.1 Global Driving Simulator Compact Market by Region

4.2 Global Driving Simulator Full-Scale Market by Region

4.3 Global Driving Simulator Advanced Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Driving Simulator Market by Application

5.1 Global Driving Simulator Research & Testing Market by Region

5.2 Global Driving Simulator Training Market by Region

5.3 Global Motor Sports & Gaming Driving Simulator Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Driving Simulator Market by End Use

6.1 Global Aviation Driving Simulator Market by Region

6.2 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Market by Region

6.3 Global Marine Driving Simulator Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Driving Simulator Market by Region

7.1 North America Driving Simulator Market

7.2 Europe Driving Simulator Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Driving Simulator Market

7.4 LAMEA Driving Simulator Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Moog, Inc.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.2 CAE, Inc.

8.3 Nvidia Corporation

8.4 MTS Systems Corporation

8.5 AutoSim AS

8.6 IPG Automotive GmbH

8.7 Virage Simulation, Inc.

8.8 Ansible Motion Ltd.

8.9 Cruden B.V.

8.10 CXC Simulations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljitie

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

