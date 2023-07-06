Global Drone Batteries Market Size/Share Cap will Reach USD 19.87 Billion By 2032, at 16.40% CAGR Increase: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+ pages] with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Drone Batteries Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drone Type (Mini Quad, Macro Quad, Commercial/Industrial, and Others); By Battery Chemistry; By Battery Capacity; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to research report, the global drone batteries market size/share was valued at USD 4.60 Billion in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 19.87 Billion By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.40% during the forecast period.

What are Drone Batteries? How Big is Drone Batteries Market Size & Share Cap?

Overview

Drone batteries are specifically designed to power unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also referred to as drones. These batteries are crucial parts of drone functioning as they provide required energy to run the aircraft and its different systems such as cameras, motors, flight controller, and other onboard electronics. Drone batteries vary based on size, shape, cost, quality, capability, and performance.

Lithium-Polymer, Nickel Cadmium, Lithium High Voltage, and Brand-Specific are four main types of drone battery. Among these, Lithium polymer (LiPo) batteries are one of the most commonly used drone batteries. These batteries are made of a lithium-based cathode and anode divided by a polymer electrolyte. The rising usage of drones for products delivery in transportation and logistics industry is opening lucrative growth opportunities key manufactures in the drone batteries market.

Some of the Top Market Players Covered Are:

Autel Robotics

Amperex Technology

Amicell-Amit Industries

Parrot Skydio

Venom Power

Uvify Inc.

SZ DJI Technology

Genspow

RRC Power Solutions

Oxis Energy

Eaglepicher Technologies

SolidEnergy Systems

Doosan Mobility Innovation

Shenzhen Grepow Battery

Epsilor

HES Energy Systems

Intelligent Energy

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Popularity of drones: Drones are capable of performing several difficult tasks such as data collection, surveying, mapping, and others even in terrific weather conditions, where traditional methods of surveying are very dangerous and nearly impossible. Due these factors, drones are gaining popularity, which is driving the drone batteries market size.

Drones are capable of performing several difficult tasks such as data collection, surveying, mapping, and others even in terrific weather conditions, where traditional methods of surveying are very dangerous and nearly impossible. Due these factors, drones are gaining popularity, which is driving the drone batteries market size. Investments by government: Rising emphasis of various government regulatory authorities on protecting their nation borders is another factor supporting the market growth. They are expanding their expenditure on development of military and defense sector and development of new drones with high-quality capabilities and features to serve the consumer demand and requirements.

Rising emphasis of various government regulatory authorities on protecting their nation borders is another factor supporting the market growth. They are expanding their expenditure on development of military and defense sector and development of new drones with high-quality capabilities and features to serve the consumer demand and requirements. Constant rise in demand for drone: The increasing demand for drones across various application sectors for various purposes like surveillance, defense, cinematography, inspection, and agricultural applications is propelling the market growth. Also, many law enforcement agencies find drones as a safer, quicker, and cost-effective solution for surveillance which drives the drone batteries market demand.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Garuda aerospace unveils SURAJ: For instance, in February 2023 , Garuda Aerospace, an Indian drone startup, unveiled the "SURAJ", its latest solar-powered drone that is particularly designed for the monitoring operations offering real-time processing to the high command. In order to provide additional propulsion, a new drone that is equipped with solar cells and an auxiliary battery has been made available.

For instance, in , Garuda Aerospace, an Indian drone startup, unveiled the "SURAJ", its latest solar-powered drone that is particularly designed for the monitoring operations offering real-time processing to the high command. In order to provide additional propulsion, a new drone that is equipped with solar cells and an auxiliary battery has been made available. Focus on Li-ion and polymer batteries: Furthermore, players worldwide are emphasizing on providing Li ion or the polymer batteries combined with battery systems capable of performing charge & discharge management, data logging, temperature management, short circuit management, and other functions in order to enhance battery life and boost real-time monitoring of the system. These drone batteries market trends are accelerating the industry expansion.

Segmental Overview

Mini quad segment witnessed the highest drone batteries market share in 2022

Based on drone type, mini quad category accounted the largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. These kinds of drones have become extreme popular in the recent years, particularly among hobbyists and drone enthusiasts, which has been fueling the segment growth. Furthermore, the rising developments in battery technology that enables extended flight times and increased performance which is leading to increasing their demand across various sectors such as delivery, agriculture, and construction is accelerating the segment growth.

LiPo segment dominated the market in 2022

Based on Battery Chemistry drone batteries market segmentation, LiPo captured major share in 2022 owing to its capability to offering high conductivity and providing higher energy than other forms of batteries available in the market. In addition, LiPo batteries are majorly utilized in various applications due to its lower weight and higher quantity and quality electricity output.

3000-5000 mAh segment is projected to hold the greatest revenue growth throughout forecast period

In terms of battery capacity, 3000-5000 mAh category is expected to lead the drone batteries market during the anticipated period, due to the rise in demand for longer flying times, greater cargo capacity, and ongoing drone battery technology breakthroughs as well as growing prevalence of its good potential of offering good balance between flight time, weight, and cost.

Drone Batteries Market: Report Scope & Segments

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 19.87 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 5.07 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 16.40% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Autel Robotics, Amperex Technology Limited, Amicell-Amit Industries Limited, Parrot Skydio, Venom Power, Uvify Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Genspow GmbH, RRC Power Solutions, Oxis Energy Ltd., Eaglepicher Technologies, SolidEnergy Systems, Doosan Mobility Innovation, Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co. Ltd., Epsilor, HES Energy Systems, and Intelligent Energy Segments Covered By Drone Type, By Battery Chemistry, By Battery Capacity, By Region

Geographic Overview

North America region witnessed the largest market share in 2022

By geography, drone batteries market in North America registered the major revenue share in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance during the foreseen period. This growth can be attributed to the surging emphasis and integration of drone batteries with qualities like high energy-efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and higher payload capacity that are perfect for a number of commercial applications.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific is projected to hold the fastest growth with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period as the governments and businesses are investing more extensively in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology, which has resulted in the development of improved drone batteries and opened up new business opportunities for local drone makers and battery providers.

Browse the Detail Report "Drone Batteries Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drone Type (Mini Quad, Macro Quad, Commercial/Industrial, and Others); By Battery Chemistry; By Battery Capacity; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032"

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Recent Developments

In February 2023 , HevenDrones, introduced 1st hydrogen-based drone named 'H2D55', that is specially designed for commercial use and has 5 times more efficient compared to traditional Li powered drones. These drone addresses the challenges of pay-load capacity and flight endurance associated with the lithium battery-powered drones.

, HevenDrones, introduced 1st hydrogen-based drone named 'H2D55', that is specially designed for commercial use and has 5 times more efficient compared to traditional Li powered drones. These drone addresses the challenges of pay-load capacity and flight endurance associated with the lithium battery-powered drones. In April 2021 , KULR, unveiled its new product line of high-capacity Li battery packs for the in developing commercial drones. The company's new energy pack platform incorporates a lighter and safe battery with highly advanced chemistry and thermal management technology.

Key Offerings of This Report

Market size and share assessment for regional and country-level segments

Business opportunities, drivers, and success factors

Current trends and the future potential of the market

Market segment analysis by types, applications, and regions

The competitive status of key players within the projection timeline

Value chain analysis with price analysis and market forecast

Region-specific growth and development in the market

Polaris Market Research has segmented the drone batteries market report based on drone type, battery chemistry, battery capacity, and region:

By Drone Type Outlook

Mini Quad

Macro Quad

Commercial/Industrial

Others

By Battery Chemistry Outlook

NiCad

NiMH

LiPo

Others

By Battery Capacity Outlook

Below 3000 mAh

3000-5000 mAh

5000-10000 mAh

Above 10000 mAh

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

SOURCE Polaris Market Research