Global Drone Camera Market 2017-2021: Rise in Usage of Low Cost DIY Drones and High Demand for Surveillance Applications

The drone camera market accounted for a market value of $5.44 billion in 2016 with commercial end-user holding the highest share.

A drone camera can be defined as a camera specifically designed to be mounted on a drone for capturing photos/videos in a particular operation. Drones equipped with cameras are increasingly being adopted across commercial, military and homeland security end-users. Some of the prime factors behind the rise in the demand of drone cameras are increase in demand of drones for imaging applications, rise in usage of low cost DIY drones, and high demand of drones for surveillance applications among others.



Commercial end-user in drone camera market accounts for a large share overall revenue generated. The high share of commercial end-user is mainly attributed to the demand of hobbyist drones equipped with camera, declining cost and rise in demand of drone for imaging applications across commercial end-users.



North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period which is followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the world. The United States is the leading country in the drone camera market, globally and it is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The country has the presence of several commercial and non-commercial drone camera manufacturers. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR with China dominating the market in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Research Scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Increase in Demand of Drones for Imaging Applications

2.1.2 Rise in Demand Owing to Rise of Low Cost DIY Drones

2.1.3 High Demand of Camera Drones for Surveillance Applications

2.2 Restraints

2.2.1 Rules and regulations imposed by government of different nation

2.2.2 Privacy Concerns of Public

2.3 Opportunities

2.3.1 Rise in Demand of Drones Across Emerging Nations

2.3.2 Miniaturization of Cameras Opens New Opportunities

3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.2 Key Strategies and Developments

3.2.1 Product Launches

3.2.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.2.3 Acquisitions

3.2.4 Business Expansions

3.2.5 Other Developments

3.3 Competitive Benchmarking

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Evolution of Drone Camera

4.2 Drone Camera Product Mapping with Key Manufacturers

4.3 Investments in Drone Start-ups, 2014-2017

4.4 Global Drone Market: Regulatory Environment

4.4.1 Drone Regulatory Authorities by Country

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Threat From Substitutes

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Global Drone Camera Market, 2017-2021

5.1 Assumptions and Limitations

5.2 Market Overview

6 Global Drone Camera Market by Type

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 SD Camera

6.3 HD Camera

7 Global Drone Camera Market by Application

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Photography and Videography

7.3 Thermal Imaging

7.4 Surveillance

8 Global Drone Camera Market by End-User

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Commercial Drone Camera Market by Type

8.3 Military

8.3.1 Military Drone Camera Market by Type

8.4 Homeland Security

8.4.1 Homeland Security Drone Camera Market by Type

9 Global Drone Camera Market by Region

10 Company Profiles



Aeryon Labs Inc.

CONTROP Precision Technologies Ltd.

Canon Inc.

DJI Innovations

DST Control

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

GoPro, Inc.

MicaSense

NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Products & Services

Products and Services

SPI Corp

Satient Vision Pty Ltd., Inc.

Sony Corporation

UAV Vision Pty

