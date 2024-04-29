Global Drone Market to Surpass USD 166.70 Billion by 2031 | Skyquest Technology

WESTFORD, Mass., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest projects that the global drone market will attain a value of USD 166.70 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period (2024-2031). The global market has grown significantly in recent years, with the adoption of drones in various sectors such as agriculture, construction and security. Advances in drone technology have resulted in drones with better flight capabilities, longer battery life, greater payload capacity and improved camera capabilities. Autonomous flight modes, integrated obstacle detection and avoidance, and GPS navigation make it easy and safe to use.

Drone market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 28 billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 166.70 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 25% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing use of drones in security Key Market Drivers Consumer adoption for recreation and photography

Fixed Wing Segment to Dominate the Market Due to the High-performance Design

The fastest growing segment of the global drone market is fixed wing drones. Offering a high-performance design that mimics aircraft, fixed-wing-wing drones offer unique capabilities such as longer flight times and larger areas covered than their multirotor matches. These drones collect high-quality data over larger areas and their application at breadth is reflected in sizes mapping, surveying and agriculture. Furthermore, where the coverage of a large area is a priority, facilities and flying systems have been enhanced and not if drones it has fixed wings is not only more efficient but more efficient. These improvements have made them more applicable under environmental conditions and more reliable.

Multirotor Sector Segment to Lead the Market Due to its Versatility and Ease of Operation

The multirotor segment accounts for the largest market segment due to its versatility and ease of operation. Multirotor drones are widely used because they can fly, occupy limited spaces and perform maneuvers accurately. It is used in photography, visual effects, and entertainment. The battery technology they have acquired doesn't look like a mechanical if multirotor drones can not only fly for long periods of time but also carry a wide range of products from pesticides used in agriculture to the effects of car accidents, this opens new possibilities in agriculture and other industries.

North America Leading the Market Due to Rapid Adoption

North America dominates the global drone market due to the presence of leading drone manufacturers and high adoption of drone technology in the US. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has developed regulations to support drones use in the United States without safe and legal use.

Europe is the fastest growing region in the market. With the increasing adoption of drone technology in various sectors such as agriculture, mining and construction, Europe is growing rapidly. France, Germany and the United Kingdom are the top exporters of drones in Europe.

Drone Market Insights:

Drivers

Increasing Applications across Industries

Consumer Adoption for Recreation and Photography

Restraints

Regulatory Challenges and Airspace Restrictions

Safety Concerns and Accidents

Prominent Players in Drone Market

3D Robotics, Inc.

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Ehang

Autel Robotics

Kespry Inc.

PrecisionHawk Inc.

Aeryon Labs Inc.

Parrot Drones SAS

AeroVironment, Inc.

Draganfly Innovations Inc.

CyPhy Works, Inc.

Airbus

