Global Drone Market Trends and Opportunities 2021-2025 Featuring AeroVironment, PrecisionHawk, SZ DJI Technology, and Boeing Amongst Other Key Players

Jan 13, 2022, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drone Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global drone market is poised to grow by $21.01 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.42% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by rise in applications of drones and rise in funding for UAV manufacturers. The study identifies the increase in legal acceptance of drone operations for commercial applications as one of the prime reasons driving the drone market growth during the next few years.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The drone industry is segmented as below:
By Application
- Industrial
- Terrestrial imagery and mapping
- Precision agriculture
- Inspection and monitoring
- Others
By Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
The robust vendor analysis within this report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, the report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drone market vendors that include:
- AeroVironment Inc.
- BirdsEyeView Aerobotics
- DELAIR SAS
- Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Inc.
- Parrot Drones SAS
- PrecisionHawk Inc.
- Sky Futures
- SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.
- The Boeing Co.
- Yuneec International Co. Ltd.
Also, the drone market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
