Global Drone Service Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to Grow from USD 4.4 Billion in 2018 to USD 63.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 55.9%

DUBLIN, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drone Service Market - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The drone services market size is expected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2018 to USD 63.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 55.9% during the forecast period.

The market for drone services is driven by numerous factors, such as the increasing use of drone services for industry-specific solutions, improvised regulatory framework, and increased requirement for qualitative data in various industries. Safety concerns and lack of skilled and trained operators are limiting the overall growth of the market.

The enterprise segment is estimated to lead the drone services market in 2019.

Based on solution, the enterprise segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the drone services market in 2019. Enterprise solutions cater to demand from different end-use industries. These solutions provide end-to-end services for different applications. Increasing demand for analytical services and software solutions in the drone services market is driving the enterprise solution segment.



The aerial photography and remote sensing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the drone services market in 2019.



Based on application, the aerial photography and remote sensing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the drone services market in 2019. There has been an increase in the demand for aerial photography from the infrastructure, architecture, civil engineering, and oil & gas industries around the world. Digitalization in the construction and infrastructure industries will require drone services to collect digital data for assets management. Increasing aerial photography applications coupled with increasing demand for data collection of different projects are likely to drive the demand for drone services.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the drone services market in 2019.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the drone services market in 2019. In recent years, the rules regarding flying drones in the US have been liberal, paving the way for thousands of businesses or drone services to fly legally in the country's airspace. This has increased the demand for drone services in the region.



Key players in the drone services market are Aerobo (US), Airware (US), Cyberhawk (UK), Deveron UAS (Canada), DroneDeploy (US), Identified Technologies (US), Measure (US), Phoenix Drone Services (US), Prioria Robotics (US), SenseFly (Switzerland), Sharper Shape (US), Sky-Futures (UK), Terra Drone (Japan), The Sky Guys (Canada), and Unmanned Experts (US), among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Drone Services Due to Time Efficiency

5.2.1.2 Industry Specific Solutions Provided By Drone Service Providers

5.2.1.3 Improved Regulatory Framework

5.2.1.4 Consumers Increasing Requirement for Quality Data

5.2.1.5 Technological Advancements in Drones

5.2.1.6 Need for Human Safety

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Skilled and Trained Operators

5.2.2.2 Safety Concerns During Drone Operations

5.2.2.3 Limited Bandwidth for Drone Operation May Hamper Its Demand

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 FAA Exemptions in Drone Platforms

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Privacy Issues With Drone Operations

5.2.4.2 Lack of Risk Management Framework

5.2.4.3 Limited Endurance Affecting the Operation of Drones



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Drones

6.2.2 Cloud Computing-Based Services

6.2.3 Development of Enterprise Drone Analytics Tools

6.2.4 Drone Payloads

6.2.5 IoT Drones

6.2.6 Commercial Applications of Drones

6.3 Emerging Technological Trends in IoT Drones

6.3.1 Thinking Drones

6.3.2 Drone Insurance

6.4 Country-Wise Drone Regulations

6.4.1 Guidelines By the Federal Aviation for Drone Operations

6.4.2 Guidelines By the Civil Aviation Authority (UK) for the Operation

6.4.3 Guidelines By for the Operation of Drones in Rest of the World

6.4.4 Drone Regulations By Country

6.5 Patent Analysis



7 Drone Services Market, By Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Infrastructure

7.2.1 Monitor Projects & Site for Surveillance, Data Analytics, and 3D Mapping Services in Infrastructure Industry

7.3 Agriculture

7.3.1 Demand for Crop Monitoring, Inspection, and Pesticide Spraying Applications Through Drones Services

7.4 Logistics

7.4.1 Requirement for on Demand Deliveries Through Drone

7.5 Media & Entertainment

7.5.1 Live Streaming of Aerial Photography and Videography

7.6 Oil & Gas

7.6.1 Safe and Efficient Maintenance and Inspections By Drones

7.7 Utility & Power

7.7.1 Drone Usage in Maintaining and Inspecting High Voltage Transmission and Distribution Lines

7.8 Security, Search & Rescue

7.8.1 Drone Services are Used to Provide Aid for People in Disaster Prone Areas

7.9 Mining

7.9.1 Data Collection of Pit Management, Storm Data Assessment, Drill & Blast Monitoring, 3D Mapping, Environmental Management, and Stock Pile Management

7.10 Scientific Research

7.10.1 Specialized Micro Drone Equipped With High-Resolution Camera That Maps and Monitor Research Sites

7.11 Insurance

7.11.1 Drone Services Used for Property Review, Damage Inspection, and Insurance Claim Investigations

7.12 Others

7.12.1 Drones in Healthcare and Weather Forecasting Provides Economic Services in Negligible Timeline



8 Drone Services Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aerial Photography and Remote Sensing

8.2.1 Major Demand for Quality Data Gathering Through Drones

8.3 Data Acquisition and Analytics

8.3.1 Major Investment and Integration in the Aerial Data Acquisition

8.4 Mapping and Surveying

8.4.1 Reduction in Time Spent on Collection of Precise Data Through Drones

8.5 3D Modelling

8.5.1 Major Demand for 3D Modelling Images From Construction, Agriculture, Real Estate, and Surveying.

8.6 Disaster Risk Management and Mitigation

8.6.1 Market Driven By Supply Delivery, Structural Assessment, Wildfire Detection and Extinguishing, Search and Rescue Operations

8.7 Inspection and Environmental Monitoring

8.7.1 Drones are Used to Collect High-Resolution Image for Researcher and Scientists

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Drones for Monitoring Air Quality in Areas Near Steel Plant, Refineries and Power Plants to Collect Information Against Any Violation of Pollution Norms



9 Drone Services Market, By Duration of Service

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Short Duration Service

9.2.1 Short Duration Services Include Live Real-Time Situation Footage Which are Used By News Broadcasting Channels, Security Professionals, Police Forces, and Civil Security

9.3 Long Duration Service

9.3.1 Long Duration Drone Services to Minimize Their Operation Time and Cost Than That Was Incurred By Conventional Manned Services



10 Drone Services Market, By Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Drone Platform Service

10.2.1 Market Driven By Industries Such as Construction and Agriculture are Demanding for High Quality Data as Well as Analytics

10.3 Drone Mro Service

10.3.1 Increasing Wear and Tear of Drones and Accidents By New Operators

10.4 Drone Training and Education Service

10.4.1 Increasing Awareness and Job Opportunity



11 Drone Services Market, By Solution

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Enterprise Solutions

11.2.1 Rise in the Demand for End-To-End Solutions

11.3 Point Solutions

11.3.1 Demand for Customized Services for Industry Specific Applications



12 Region Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Company Ranking Analysis: 2018

13.3 OEM Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4 Start-UPS Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.5 Competitive Scenario



14 Company Profiles



Aerobo

Airware

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Deveron UAS

Dronedeplopy Inc.

Identified Technologies

Measure

Phoenix Drone Services LLC

Prioria Robotics

Sensefly Ltd.

Sharper Shape Inc.

Sky-Futures Ltd.

Terra Drone Corporation

The Sky Guys

Unmanned Experts Inc.

