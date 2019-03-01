Global Drone Service Markets 2018-2027: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 51.1% - Increasing Adoption of Drone Based Solutions In Agriculture Sector and Media Industry

DUBLIN, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Drone Service Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Services, Industries, and Law Enforcement" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drone service market accounted for US$ 629.2 Mn in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 51.1% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to reach US$ 24,882.2 Mn in 2027.

The demand for drone service is largely influenced by an escalating demand of surveying, mapping & inspection; and supportive government regulations related to the adoption of drone across the world. Furthermore, the governments of the developed economies such as the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany have undertaken different initiatives to propel the growth of drone service market in through implementing new rules and regulation for flying drones across the regions. However, among the developing countries such as India, China, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and others the adoption of drone across agriculture industry is growing with greater percentage provides a potential opportunity for the drone service market.



The drone service providers are gaining prominence in the commercial sector owing to the fact that the end users are seeking various ways to cut down operational cost in their business. Owning a drone and maintenance of the machine involve significant cost and along with the same, the company has to hire a skilled drone operator which again incurs a huge cost. Instead of owning a drone, various companies operating in the commercial sectors are opting for third-party drone service providers which enable them to cut down cost. This factor is positively impacting on the growth of the drone service market. Industries such as real estate and infrastructure and media & entertainment have adopted the technology heavily, which have facilitated the service providers to increase their annual revenue, and thus fuel the growth of drone service market.



Also, the drone service provider is experiencing significant demand for various services such as surveying, inspection, mapping and aerial photography from several other industries such as law enforcement, agriculture, and industrial among others. Law enforcement agencies across the globe have deployed drones for various activities such as surveying, inspection and securing certain areas.



By drone type in the drone service market, rotary wing segment is the leading is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market. The rotary wing drones are the most attractive unmanned aerial vehicles for commercial use, and the same is expected to dominate the drone service market over the next decade. The primary advantage of rotary wing drones is that these vehicles have the ability to VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing), thereby requiring smaller takeoff and landing area.



Another ability of rotary wing drones to hover around and execute agile maneuvering eases the rotary wing drones to attract customers from several industries. The rotary wing drones are majorly deployed for applications such as precision inspection as these drones have the ability to hover in a particular region and inspect a single target for a more extended period. These capabilities have impressed the end-user industries, which has reflected the adoption rate in the drone service market.



The overall drone service market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the drone service market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global drone service market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. Key Takeaways



3. Drone Service Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Drone Service Market - by Drone Type

3.2.2 Global Drone Service Market - by Service

3.2.3 Global Drone Service Market - by Industry

3.2.4 Global Drone Service Market - by Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis

3.3.1 North America - Pest Analysis

3.3.2 Europe Pest Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific Pest Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East & Africa Pest Analysis

3.3.5 South America Pest Analysis



4. Drone Service Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Drone Based Solutions In Agriculture Sector and Media Industry Is Constantly Driving the Market

4.1.2 Rotary Wing Drones Have Influenced the Drone Service Market Over the Years

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Skilled Drone Operators In Developing Regions To Hamper the Market Growth

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Adoption of Drone Services In E-Commerce Industry Is Anticipated To Stimulate the Market Growth

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Beyond the Visual Line of Sight (Bvlos) To Accentuate the Demand For Commercial Drone Service

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



5. Drone Service Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Global Drone Service Market Overview

5.2 Global Drone Service Market Forecast and Analysis (US$ Mn)



6. Drone Service Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Drone Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Drone Service Market Breakdown, by Drone Type, 2017 & 2027

6.3 Fixed Wing Drone Market

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Fixed Wing Drone Market Forecasts and Analysis

6.4 Rotary Wing Drone Market

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Rotary Wing Drone Market Forecasts and Analysis

6.5 Hybrid Drone Market

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Hybrid Drone Market Forecasts and Analysis



7. Drone Service Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - by Service

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Drone Service Market Breakdown, by Service, 2017 & 2027

7.3 Surveying, Mapping & Inspection Market

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Surveying, Mapping & Inspection Market Forecasts and Analysis

7.4 Delivery Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Delivery Market Forecasts and Analysis

7.5 Aerial Photography Market

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Aerial Photography Market Forecasts and Analysis

7.6 Others Market

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Others Market Forecasts and Analysis



8. Drone Service Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - by Industry

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Drone Service Market Breakdown, by Industry, 2017 & 2027

8.3 Real Estate/Infrastructure Market

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Real Estate/Infrastructure Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.4 Media & Enterainment Market

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Media & Entertainment Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.5 Agriculture Market

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Agriculture Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.6 Industrial Market

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Industrial Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.7 Law Enforcement Market

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Law Enforcement Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.8 Others Market

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Others Market Forecasts and Analysis



9. Drone Service Market - Geographical Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Drone Services Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.3 Europe Drone Service Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.4 Asia Pacific Drone Service Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.5 Middle East & Africa (Mea) Drone Service Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.6 South America (Sam) Drone Service Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Market Initiative

10.2 Merger and Acquisition

10.3 New Development



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Service Mapping

11.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



12. Drone Service, Key Company Profiles

12.1 Cyberhawk Innovations Limited

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Financial Overview

12.1.4 Swot Analysis

12.1.5 Key Developments

12.2 Terra Drone Corporation

12.3 Sky-Futures

12.4 Measure

12.5 Aerodyne Group

12.6 Skyspecs

12.7 Airinov

12.8 Zipline

12.9 Drone Volt

12.10 Flirtey



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8nrv62/global_drone?w=5

