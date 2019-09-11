Global Drone Services Providers Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Drone Services Providers Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drone services providers (DSPs) offer clients turnkey drone services so they may be the single point of contact for enterprise customers. Some DSPs provide pilots for hire to accomplish commercial drone tasks, but most offer business solutions using a combination of drones; certified commercial drone pilots; and data capture, processing, storage, analysis, and display software.

Common commercial use cases for DSPs include mapping/surveying, surveillance, construction monitoring, infrastructure inspections, energy asset inspections, insurance inspections, precision agriculture, and aerial photography/video. Some DSPs offer a wide range of services while others prefer to concentrate on specific vertical markets.

The commercial drone market and its associated ecosystem is still in a relatively nascent stage of development but has shown an increasing growth potential as regulatory agencies race to keep up with the pace of technological change and drone end users discover best practices to optimize aerial intelligence for decision-making in a wide range of industries.

This research reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the research methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the research based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the research, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Key Issues Addressed

Who are the top companies in the research radar, according to Growth and Innovation indices?

Which companies lead the DSP market in terms of innovation?

Which companies lead the market in terms of Growth?

What significant partnerships are occurring in the DSP market?

Which DSPs have the best combination of Growth and Innovation, and which are poised to improve?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview

Industry Overview/Challenges

2. Drone Services Providers

Market Definitions, Assumptions, and Methodology

Description of Companies Plotted

3. C2A - Market Participant Profiles

ABJ Drones

Aerodyne

Airinov

Airsight Australia

Cyberhawk

Deveron UAS

DroneView Technologies

HUVR Data

Industrial SkyWorks

Kespry

Measure

Measure Australia

PrecisionHawk

Sharper Shape

Sky-Futures

Skylark Drones

SkySkopes

Talon Aerolytics

Terra Drone

Texo DSI

The Sky Guys

Trumbull Unmanned

4. The Last Word



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50tjon

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

