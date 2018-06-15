Global Drone Simulator Software Market 2018-2026: Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 17.2%

The global drone simulator software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



Drones have emerged one of the most dynamic and promising sectors over the past few years. The overall industry sales is expected to hit 3 Mn units by the end of 2018, creating immense opportunities for adjacent markets such as drone simulator software. Apart from defense sector, drones are now rapidly gaining pace in commercial and personal sectors. Nevertheless, due to significantly higher cost of these drones, training forms a very crucial part for consumers willing to pilot a drone. Considering the complexity and difficulty associated with drone flying and control, drone simulator has gained immense importance over the past few years.



The overall drone simulator software market is primarily driven by the increasing consumption of drones worldwide. Since 2013, the total drones units sold has more than quadrupled, thereby driving the simulator software market significantly. The demand for drones has increased exponentially across applications such as surveillance, photography, delivery and sports among others. This has further increased the need for related flight training, thereby impacting the drone simulation market growth positively. Moreover, ease of installing these software onto one's computer makes its adoption even more popular. Training can be controlled using existing gears such as keyboards, mouse or joysticks, making drone simulator convenient and cost-effective.



The overall drone simulator software market is categorized on the basis of operating system and application. Based on operating system, the market is classified into Windows, Mac and Linux. In terms of application, the market has been categorized into defense & law enforcement and commercial. In 2017, defense & law enforcement segment led the market accounting for more than 65% of the total market value worldwide. On the basis of geography, the market is led by North America contributing to more than 30% of the overall market value. The market is primarily driven by the presence of huge drones industry here. In addition, huge success and ever growing popularity of the Drone Racing League (DRL), a professional drone racing league in the U.S., is further aiding the market growth here.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics



Chapter 4 Global Drone Simulator Software Market Analysis, by Operating System



Chapter 5 Global Drone Simulator Software Market Analysis, by Application



Chapter 6 North America Drone Simulator Software Market Analysis



Chapter 7 Europe Drone Simulator Software Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Drone Simulator Software Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Drone Simulator Software Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Company Profiles



L-3 Link Simulation & Training

Aegis Technologies

CAE, Inc.

Zen Technologies Ltd.

Leonardo S.p.A.

HELI-X

Selex ES

RealFlight Software

Hotprops

ImmersionRC Ltd.

