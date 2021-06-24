Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unmanned drones have had a huge growth rate across multiple industries, civil and military. Use of these drones across military and civil defense systems for intelligence and surveillance markets… and each are projected to grow at a rapid rate over the next several years. According to Markets and Research.biz, the global Drone Surveillance market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 13.4%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 311.7 million by 2025, from USD 188.3 million in 2019. Another report from Fortune Business Insights went even further saying that the global drone surveillance market for energy & power size was USD 182.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 415.8 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period. Active stocks in the markets this week include Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: PLRTF) (CSE: PRT), Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), Boeing (NYSE: BA), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS).

Another report by Valuates Reports, covering the related defense systems, said that the global Drone Defense System market size is projected to reach USD 16460 Million by 2026, from USD 2528.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 36.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026.Major factors driving the growth of drone defense system market size are the need for countermeasure systems to detect counter drones and identification systems to detect unregulated commercial drones hovering in the airspace. It added: "Rising Incidences of Security Breaches by Unidentified Drones is expected to drive the growth of drone defense system market size. The use of drones for various applications, including surveillance and tracking, search and rescue operations, agriculture, and aerial photography has increased dramatically. In order to monitor and regulate the use of drones, various laws have been introduced by countries such as the US, Brazil, and China. There are, however, several instances of security breaches by unidentified drones, particularly in military establishments and public places such as airports, military bases, and prisons. This has in turn increased the global demand for drone defense systems… Also, rising terrorism and illegal activities around the world along with the FAA's drone detection mandates are expected to further fuel the growth of drone defense system market size."

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT.CNQ) (OTCQB: PLRTF) BREAKING NEWS: PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FIRST ADVANCED UAV CONTRACT TO PROTECT INTERNATIONAL OIL & GAS ASSETS AND PERFORM ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING - Plymouth Rock Technologies ("Plymouth Rock", "PRT", or the "Company"), a leader in developing detection apparatus and unmanned technologies, is pleased to announce that the first PRT X1-H model UAS has been sold and delivered to Aardvark LLP ("Aardvark"), to perform long range oil pipeline security and environmental operations in remote locations.

Alisher Valikhanov, General Director of Aardvark stated, "As one of the leading UAV service providers in Kazakhstan, we are delighted to announce the recent purchase of the new X1-H octocopter from Plymouth Rock Technologies.

"This addition to our ever-expanding fleet of UAVs will be used for environmental monitoring in the North Caspian Sea, as well as detailed observation and security patrols around national assets. The X1-H also enables long range autonomous missions of hundreds of miles for essential environmental ice flow monitoring for our globally recognized client base. We are very excited to be pioneering the unrivalled capabilities of this octocopter and we look forward to a working with the PRT team, as we upgrade our fleet over the next year" concluded Valikhanov.

"This deployment of the PRT X1-H for long range, onshore and offshore capability will provide a stepping stone for PRT to enter into the Oil & Natural Gas Infrastructure market. Long-endurance flight is essential for mission critical surveillance, priority delivery or first response," stated Carl Cagliarini, Chief Strategy Officer at PRT. "In an emergency situation when time is a factor, a long-endurance drone becomes a deeply compelling replacement for manned helicopters. The X1-H UAS has achieved up to a 4 hour flight time based on testing completed at our UK facilites with the payload required by Aardvark. " concluded Cagliarini.

"We welcome Aardvark as a significant new client and look forward to further news on the missions that our UAS platforms will be tasked with" stated Dana Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer at PRT. "We believe this relationship will not only enable our partners to deliver top tier service to their clients, but also allow us to learn a great deal more of how our drones perform in remote, challenging environments and demonstrate the true capabilities of PRT UAS. Being chosen as the vendor to replace the aging fleet at Aardvark, is a significant business opportunity and privilege, concluded Wheeler. Read this and more news for PRT at: https://www.plyrotech.com/news/

Other recent developments in the tech industry include:

For the first time in history, the U.S. Navy and Boeing (NYSE: BA) have recently demonstrated air-to-air refueling using an unmanned aircraft – the Boeing-owned MQ-25™ T1 test asset – to refuel another aircraft.

During a test flight June 4, MQ-25 T1 successfully extended the hose and drogue from its U.S. Navy-issued aerial refueling store (ARS) and safely transferred jet fuel to a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet, demonstrating the MQ-25 Stingray's ability to carry out its primary aerial refueling mission.

"This team of professionals was integral in the successful flight," said Rear Adm. Brian Corey, who oversees the Program Executive Office for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons. "Over the next few years, we will work side-by-side with Boeing to deliver this capability that will greatly enhance the future carrier air wing."

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, recently announced that it has been named by the federal government as one of the first two CMMC Third Party Assessment Organizations (C3PAO). As a C3PAO, Kratos will be able to conduct CMMC Level 1-3 assessments once the government completes certain preparatory and authorization steps.

The CMMC is a new unified security standard and a certification process developed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to protect the security of Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). In accordance with recent updates to DFARS 252.204, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (OUSD) will begin a phased rollout requiring contractors to achieve CMMC certification. Once the rollout is complete, nearly all companies seeking to respond to DoD proposal requests will require CMMC certification.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), an industry leading drone solutions provider, recently announced that Measure, an AgEagle company, has partnered with Parrot® (Euronext Paris: PARRO), the leading European drone group, to integrate Measure Ground Control with Parrot's ANAFI, ANAFI USA and ANAFI Thermal drone platforms. The integration provides enterprise customers with a world-class, end-to-end solution for easily managing and scaling drone fleet operation workflows.

Through a secure mobile flight management application combined with a cloud-based management portal, Measure's award-winning Ground Control software ensures safe manual and automated missions, capturing real-time data-driven insights that businesses need to reap the transformative benefits of their ANAFI drone or drone fleet. The software has been seamlessly paired with ANAFI's rapid deployment and ease of operation to provide mission personnel with Ground Control's standard flight tools, as well as the ability to tailor and expand their use through selection of additional program management and data processing capabilities.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, recently announced that it will provide logistics and repair services for all U.S. Marine Corps ground equipment under a five-year, $495 million contract. The company will deliver more than 10,000 repaired parts per year to sustain the Marines' combat and tactical ground equipment, ranging from armored vehicles to ground radars and communications systems.

"We provide logistics support for deployed systems around the globe," said Bob Williams, vice president of Global Training & Logistics for Raytheon Intelligence & Space. "Our job is to ensure no mission is ever delayed because of a needed repair or missing part."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. by a non affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com