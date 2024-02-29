Global Drug Abuse Testing Market Research Report 2024-2030 Featuring Danaher, LabCorp, Abbott, Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Medtronic

DUBLIN , Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Abuse Testing Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drug of Abuse Testing Market size is expected to hit US$ 10.28 Billion by 2030 from US$ 6.18 Billion in 2023. Drug of Abuse Testing Market is poised to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.54% from 2022 to 2030

Drug abuse testing is a commonly employed practice in forensic and clinical settings. In recent years, the popularity of drug testing has surged, garnering substantial media coverage. While drug testing remains prevalent in athletics and sports, its application has expanded significantly into various sectors, including business, education, the military, retail, and public spaces.

Innovations in technology are continuously emerging to expedite and enhance drug testing efficiency in response to the growing demand for such services. Today, licensed personnel can administer drug tests on a website, delivering results within minutes. Furthermore, this evaluation can be applied to uncover the presence of pharmaceutical drugs like opioids, sedatives, and stimulants. Drug abuse testing is typically done through urine, saliva, or hair samples.



The drug abuse testing market is generally pushed by strict laws that mandate drug abuse testing, growing government initiatives concerning drug abuse, rising consumption of alcohol and different drugs, and growing mortality because of drugs. Moreover, an increase in the number of clinics and research labs was witnessed in the past few years that offer drug abuse testing services. The development of cost-effective testing kits and technological advancements in this field has promoted the growth of the global market.



The global difficulty stemming from drug use is distinguished explicitly worldwide, with the US dealing with an especially acute project. In October 2022, CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) initiated 4 training campaigns with aim of stopping drug overdose fatalities. Furthermore, this place has experienced great adoption of present day technology and advanced drug abuse testing product, an extended demand for illicit substances, and the proliferation of big-scale drug trafficking operations, all contributing notably to the market enlargement of this sector.



According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP), in 2022, 14.2% of youngsters aged 12-17 admitted to the use of alcohol or illicit drugs. Furthermore, in May 2020, Cannabix Technologies Inc. Added an update model of its THC Breath Analyzer, with ongoing improvement efforts targeted on improving its abilities for added testing.



In 2021, approximately 19.4% of the American population, equivalent to 31.9 million individuals elderly 12 and older out of a whole populace of 280 million, made attempts to consume illicit substances. This covered 11.7% involved in illegal drug use and 19.4% engaged in illegal drug use or the misuse of prescription medications in 2020. When considering alcohol and tobacco users, the overall of substance abusers in the United States reaches a 165 million.



In Europe, cannabis retained its recognition as the most regularly used illicit substance, with approximately 8% (equivalent to 22.6 million) of adult's aged 15-64 reporting intake (consumption) in the past 12 months. The growing global population engaged in alcohol and illicit drug use, encompassing substances like marijuana and cocaine, drives the drug abuse testing market's growth. Advances in drug screening technology and worldwide government mandates for drug testing techniques similarly make a contribution to market growth.



The Laboratory Services segment is poised to preserve its distinguished function in the drug abuse testing market for the foreseeable future



Critical factors, such as comprehensive and precise checks via techniques like urinalysis, blood checks, and hair evaluation, support the Laboratory Services segment's unwavering dominance in drug abuse testing. These insights are crucial for healthcare, regulation enforcement, and employers. Ongoing advancements in trying out generation raise diagnostic accuracy. Stringent policies and satisfactory standards fortify accredited laboratories' role in drug abuse checking out, making sure they endure market dominance and reliability.



The urine segment dominates the global drug abuse testing market because of its reputation and versatility



Urine exerts sizable dominance over the worldwide drug abuse testing market. This sector has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of drug screening methodologies, offering reliable and cost-effective detection of a wide range of illicit substances and prescription medicines. Urine-based drug tests are widely adopted in numerous settings, including workplace testing, clinical diagnostics, and forensic investigations, because of their accuracy and ease of collection. With a track report of achievement and continued improvements in urine-based testing technologies, this segment is pivotal in retaining the market's prominence and meeting the growing demand for drug abuse testing globally.



Cannabis/marijuana segment leads the drug abuse testing market due to the growth in marijuana consumption and manufacturing globally



The cannabis or marijuana sector wields substantial impact in the worldwide drug abuse testing market, propelled by the swift and prevalent increase in marijuana cultivation and usage overall. The burgeoning cannabis market, driven through changing legal landscapes and shifting attitudes closer to the plant, has accelerated demand for drug testing solutions.

This segment amazing dominance underscores its pivotal position in shaping the dynamics of drug abuse testing as government, employers, and organizations are seeking effective method to monitor and implement regulations related to marijuana use, contributing to the ongoing increase and evolution of the drug abuse testing market.



Workplace segment took the forefront in the drug abuse testing market, commanding a substantial share of the sales



The workplace sector has emerged as the leader in the drug abuse testing market, capturing a remarkable share. This dominance is attributed to the growing emphasis on a drug-free workplace environment across worldwide. Employers globally implement stringent drug testing regulations to ensure protection, productivity, and compliance.

With heightened awareness of the detrimental effects of substance abuse on workplace performance, this sector has witnessed substantial growth. Its pivotal role in maintaining a drug-free work environment has propelled it to the forefront of the market, contributing substantially to its impressive revenue proportion.



China will drive the demand for drug abuse testing in the coming years



The escalating need for drug abuse testing has been a pivotal factor in propelling China to a position of global prominence. With a burgeoning demand for reliable and comprehensive drug screening solutions worldwide, China has seized this opportunity to emerge as a critical player in the industry.

Its ability to provide cost-effective, high-quality services and technologies has garnered international popularity. As nations prioritize drug abuse prevention and detection, China's contributions have underscored its importance on the global level. This surge in demand has not only boosted China's stature but has also catalyzed innovation and advancements in the field of drug testing.

