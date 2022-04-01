Global Drug Bioavailability Enhancement Summit 2022: Two Day Online Program - May 16-17, 2022

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Global Drug Bioavailability Enhancement Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Are you tasked with improving drug performance, bioavailability, and patient adherence? Would you like to uncover new strategies to reduce dosage, cost and decrease time-to-market on products?

Check out the 2022 Global Drug Bioavailability Enhancement Summit program agenda and walk away with over 2 years of novel drug formulation and bioavailability enhancement approaches strategies. Learn directly from 30+ senior drug bioavailability pioneers and network with 120+ senior drug development innovators this coming May in Philadelphia, PA.

2022's 2-Day program showcases the industry's latest formulation and delivery technologies for enhancing solubility and maximizing bioavailability. 2022's Summit will share cutting-edge research on the development, characterization, and manufacture of formulations that span multiple modalities.

  • Precision medicine & healthcare delivery
  • Rationale formulation design for poorly soluble compounds
  • In-vivo - in-vitro correlation
  • Solution behavior of amorphous solid dispersions
  • Nanosuspension for improving the bioavailability
  • Early formulation screening in drug discovery
  • 3D printing for biopharmaceuticals
  • Enhancing patient adherence via drug delivery
  • Innovative strategies around drug/device combinations

2021's Speakers Included:

Manish Gupta, PhD
Senior Director, Pharmaceutical Development - Sterile
GlaxoSmithKline

Dedong Wu, PhD
Senior Scientist, Solid State
AstraZeneca

Arijit Chakravarty, PhD
Chief Executive Officer
Fractal Therapeutics

Rick Panicucci, PhD
Senior Vice President, CMC
QED Therapeutics

Saji Vijayan, PhD
Vice President- R&D Strategy
Endo Pharmaceuticals

Sune Anderson, PhD
Principal Scientist, Spray Drying
Johnson & Johnson

Susan Rosenbaum
Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lauren Sciences

Stephen Tindal, PhD
Director, Science & Technology
Catalent Pharma Solutions

Melanie Marota, PhD
Associate Principal Scientist, Pharmaceutical Sciences
Merck & Co.

Eric Munson, PhD
Patrick DeLuca Endowed Professor in Pharmaceutical Technology, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Purdue University

Di Wu, PhD
Senior Scientist, Formulation Development
Merck & Co.

Stephen Stern, PhD
Director of Research and Development, Head of the Pharmacology and Toxicology Section
Nanotechnology Characterization Laboratory

Dabing Chen, PhD
Senior Principal Scientist
Boehringer Ingelheim

Xin Liu, PhD
Associate Director of Pharmaceutical Product Development
Triasek

Christoph Nuboldt
Senior Researcher
INVITE GmbH

Sudhakar Garad, PhD
Global Head of Chemical and Pharmaceutical Profiling
Novartis

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50ktc0

