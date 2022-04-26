Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size Estimated to Reach US $5.62 Billion By 2028, With 11.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Drug Discovery Informatics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Workflow (Discovery Informatics, Development Informatics); By Mode (Outsourced, In-house); By Services (Sequence Analysis Platforms, Molecular Modeling, Docking, Clinical Trial Data Management, Others); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028" in its research database.

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global drug discovery informatics market size and share is expected to register a CAGR of 11.4% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 2.42 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 5.62 Billion by 2028.

What is Drug Discovery Informatics? How Big is Drug Discovery Informatics Market?

Overview

Drug discovery is the process of researching and recognizing new candidate medications. The method usually involves a thorough screening of a new drug, wherein a huge array of chemicals is tested. In drug discovery informatics, sophisticated bioinformatics algorithms are used to process data associated with drugs, proteins, diseases, pathways, and gene expressions. The algorithms can also aid in arranging data and extending the structure to develop more customized approaches and algorithms for the purpose of drug discovery. Drug discovery goes through different stages to build a new item that is safe and includes administrative stability.

The method of drug discovery informatics has been changing with the introduction of different techniques, which is set to intensify competition in the marketplace. The drug discovery informatics applications are majorly used by the healthcare industry, as well as pharmaceutical, and biotechnological companies. The global drug discovery market may gain momentum during the forecast period due to the increasing volume of drug discovery and growing demand for new medicine components.

Top Market Players Profiled in this Report Are:

Certara

Infosys Ltd.

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Boehringer Ingelheim

Collaborative Drug Discovery

Jubilant Biosys

Selvita

Novo Informatics

Eurofins DiscoverX Products

ChemAxon Ltd.

Oracle

Accenture

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Illumina Inc

Frequently Asked Questions About the Market:

What is the global drug discovery informatics market size at the global level?

What are the recent developments and government policies?

What are the top trends in the market?

What is the growth rate of the global drug discovery informatics market?

Which Is the most potential market segment?

Which are the top industry players in the market?

Which region would offer high growth for vendors in the global drug discovery informatics market?

Drug Discovery Informatics Market: Growth Drivers

The growing investment in research development into informatics by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is accelerating the growth of the drug discovery informatics market. Rapid advancements in high-performance computing & web services and the growing adoption of -silico modeling tools are some of the factors contributing to the market growth. Also, the increasing demand and support for rare diseases and orphan drug research, and the growing emphasis on drug discovery using informatics software are also expected to boost the growth in the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, the development of new insilico tools by various leading companies and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, oncology, diabetes mellitus, and other infectious diseases are also fueling the market expansion. Also, the rising availability of software versions for processing, data aggregation and analysis, and data visualization is one of the major factors driving the market growth.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market: COVID-19 Update

Moreover, accelerated COVID-19 drug discovery programs across the globe are further favouring the market growth. It helps in providing fast-track services, where scientists could perform virtual screening via drug from DrugBank, to target viral proteins and human ACE2 receptors. Such studies were also based on the in-silico tools to screen small molecules which have the potential to counter COVID-19.

Similarly, companies in the marketplace are introducing services supporting or speeding up the drug development process. In this line, in June 2020, IBM visual molecular explorer platform was used to segregate a set of molecules targeting COVID-19. This is the open-source sharable AI-enabled platform involved in the initial screening of potential drug candidates.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2028 USD 5.62 billion Market Size 2020 Value USD 2.42 billion Expected CAGR Growth 11.4% from 2021 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2021 - 2028 Top Market Players Certara, Infosys Ltd., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Jubilant Biosys, Selvita, Novo Informatics, Eurofins DiscoverX Products, ChemAxon Ltd., Oracle, Accenture, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Illumina, Inc Segments Covered By Workflow, By Mode, By Services, By Region

Geographic Overview: Drug Discovery Informatics Market

By geography, North America accounted huge market share in the global drug discovery informatics market. The key factors supporting this share growth include a surge in the cases of infectious diseases, the existence of leading market competitors, and the growing requirement for novel drug discovery tools to accelerate the drug approval timeline. Also, various companies in the region are working on collaborations, and joint ventures to accelerate the region's market growth.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market: Report Segmentation

Insight by Workflow

Based on workflow, the discovery informatics market segment witnessed the largest market share in 2020 due to the continuous focus on the development of precision medicines. It includes specific medical care for patients based on their genetic and molecular profiles. Also, several governments around the globe are adopting bioinformatics for the discovery of drug molecules. Moreover, the drug development segment is expected to generate a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing number of drug candidates in the pipeline for pharmaceutical companies.

Insight by Mode

Based on mode, the outsourced informatics market segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2020 and is projected to show a steady market growth rate over the foreseen period. This share growth can be attributed to growing partnerships between pharmaceutical firms and the contract research companies to develop new drug components. The in-house market segment however is expected to show lucrative growth during the forecast period. Major pharmaceutical companies across the world are highly adopting informatics solutions as they hold various advantages, such as direct access to information, and lengthy data compilation. This factor is accelerating the growth of the segment.

The Contents of the Report Include:

A collection of past data, events, and resulting forecasts.

Analysis of the drug discovery informatics market on a regional and global level, including its growth estimates

In-depth global drug discovery informatics market segmentation by type, application, and regions

Profiles on the industry players with their sales, returns, market position

An up-to-date market analysis covers the latest market trends and technological developments.

A comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the global drug discovery informatics market

The market dynamics competitive environment for offering you a competitive edge of the major market.

A proprietary forecast of the economic scenario of the industry.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the drug discovery informatics market report on the basis of workflow, mode, Services, and region:

Drug Discovery Informatics Market: By Workflow Outlook

Discovery Informatics

Identification, Validation, & Assay Development Informatics



Lead Generation

Development Informatics

Lead Optimization



FHD Preparation



Phase IA



Phase IB/2

Drug Discovery Informatics Market: By Mode Outlook

Outsourced

In-house

Drug Discovery Informatics Market: By Services Outlook

Sequence Analysis Platforms

Molecular Modeling

Docking

Clinical Trial Data Management

Others

