Global Drug Discovery Market 2019-2027: Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 8.28% from 2019-2027

There are significant market opportunities for growth in the drug discovery market. Many healthcare industries are making investments in improving Big Data analytics to reduce inefficiency and provide services at affordable costs. The rising demand for specialty medicine is also expected to boost the small molecule drug discovery and hence, create growth opportunities for the drug discovery market.According to this research, the global drug discovery market is estimated to grow exponentially during the forecasting period 2019-2027 in terms of revenue at a CAGR of 8.28%.

An increase in the aged population, rise in healthcare expenses, growth in lifestyle-oriented diseases, and technological advancements are the major factors that are driving the overall growth of the drug discovery market. Rigid government regulations and poor reimbursement policies are some of the challenges that are restraining market growth.

Regional Outlook



The drug discovery market in Asia-Pacific is projecting an upward trend, and it is fastest-growing among the regions. The increasing GDP of various countries in the region have influenced the market growth. In countries like China and India, public as well as private sectors are investing huge amounts to support drug discovery.



Japan is known for its technological advancements in several industries. For instance, Japanese corporations have invented a revolutionary system named Peptide Discovery Platform System (PPDS), which helps to manually create millions of various kinds of peptides and extract it for the new drug. This invention has given a new approach to drug discovery.



Agilient Technologies, Inc. is a public research, development and manufacturing company that provides bio-analytical solutions and services to different sectors like diagnostics and genomics, chemical analysis, life sciences, electronics industries, and communications across the world. The company conducts its research to produce innovative and advanced products & services. The company was awarded as one of America's Best Employer For Diversity 2019 by Forbes.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Drug Discovery Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.3. Pestle Outlook

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Value Chain Outlook

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Key Insight

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Growing Aged Population

2.8.2. Technological Advancements

2.8.3. Rise in the Healthcare Expenditure

2.8.4. Surge in Lifestyle Oriented Diseases

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Delay in Product Launches

2.9.2. Restricting Growth Rate of A Drug Due to Generic Drugs

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Significant Investment By Healthcare Industries in Improving Big-Data Analytical Capabilities

2.10.2. Rising Demand for Specialty Medicines

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Poor Reimbursements Policies in Emerging Nations

2.11.2. Stringent Government Regulations



3. Drug Discovery Market Outlook - By Drug Type

3.1. Small Molecule Drug

3.2. Biologic Drug



4. Drug Discovery Market Outlook - By Technology

4.1. High Throughput Screening

4.2. Biochips

4.3. Bioinformatics

4.4. Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacogenetics

4.5. Combinatorial Chemistry

4.6. Nanotechnology

4.7. Spectroscopy

4.8. Metabolomics

4.9. Other Technologies



5. Drug Discovery Market Outlook - By Service

5.1. Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Services

5.2. Chemical Services

5.3. Biological Services

5.4. Other Pharmaceutical Services



6. Drug Discovery Market Outlook - By End-User

6.1. Research Institutes

6.2. Pharmaceutical Companies

6.3. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

6.4. Other End-Users



7. Drug Discovery Market - Regional Outlook



8. Company Profiles



9. Research Methodology & Scope



Companies Mentioned



3M Company

Company Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Antares Pharma

Astrazeneca Plc

Bayer Ag

Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)

Boehringer Ingelheim

Eli Lily and Company

and Company F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Glaxosmithkline Llc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

