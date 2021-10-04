Global Drug Discovery Technologies Market to 2030 | Major Players Include Merck, Agilent, Astrazeneca and Shimadzu

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Discovery Technologies Market - Market Size & Forecasting to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug discovery technologies market in the COVID-19 period has been estimated to value USD 37,500.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 63,285.3 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0%. However, without the COVID-19 impact, the global drug discovery technologies market was estimated to be USD 37,514.9 million in 2021 and reach USD 62,505.1 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8%.



Drug discovery technologies find applications in drug discovery to diagnose cardiovascular, oncology-related, neurological, and other diseases. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has led to the drug discovery technologies market growth. Companies operating in the drug discovery technologies market are focusing on improving treatments and therapies by offering superior technologies.



The pharmaceutical industry is adopting multiple approaches to drug discovery. Current drug discovery technologies use modern techniques like high throughput screening, bioinformatics, structural-based drug design, and others in drug development and discovery. Advancements in biochemical, translational, and molecular studies in biomedical research have led to the commercial development of new and effective drug discovery technologies. Collaborations and partnerships among researchers and the biopharmaceutical industry have led to the innovation of advanced technologies. Furthermore, growing drug discovery start-ups having various drug candidates in clinical trial stage is expected to boost the market growth. Also, adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery by existing companies is further fuelling the market growth.



The spread of coronavirus has resulted in tremendous pressure on the healthcare sector. The COVID-19 outbreak has thrown a spotlight on the need to develop medicines and increase disease detection and prevention efficiency around the world. Hence, the demand for drug discovery technologies has surged significantly, and the market is experiencing rapid growth.



Major players operating in this market include Thermofisher Scietific, Merck KGAA, Agilent, Astrazeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Perkinelmer, Incyte, Gyros Protein Technologies, Evotec, Chembridge, Charles River Laboratories, Tecan Trading AG, Shimadzu Corporation and Eurofins Discovery. However, the market is dominated by companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermofisher Scietific, Merck KGAA, Agilent and Astrazeneca among others. The dominance is due to their vast product portfolio in drug discovery technologies industry such as spectrometry instruments, micro plate readers, microarrays and the recent introduction of AI based softwares in drug discovery. Additionally, companies have adopted merger & acquition and collaboration as their main strategy. Such strategies have helped these companies in developing and launching numerous drugs and pharmaceutical products for tackling the increasing burden of diseases regionally. Also, the recent outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic have resulted in developing cost-effective vaccines in short period of times, there by creating many lucrative opportunities for major players operating in the market.



