Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Markets and Technology Report 2023-2027: Focus on Alcohol, Amphetamine and Methamphetamine, Cannabis/Marijuana, Cocaine, & Opioids

The current report offers a detailed picture of the drug abuse testing market.

This report highlights the current and future market potential for drug abuse testing and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2027 and key market players.

This report discusses drug abuse testing and its various resources. It covers the overall drug abuse testing market, including drug testing products. The report further analyzes the market based on products, covering analyzers, consumables, laboratory services, and point-of-care devices.

In addition, the report also analyzes various sample types in drug abuse testing that include blood, hair, sweat, oral, urine, and others. Furthermore, a complete regional analysis of the market is also presented in the report.

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott Laboratories, Beckmann Coulter (Danaher Corp.), Roche Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics Inc., LifeSign and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Report Includes

23 data tables and 42 additional tables

A comprehensive overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global markets for drugs of abuse (DOA) testing

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for DOA testing industry along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, industry trends, opportunities and penetration of emerging technologies within the marketplace

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global drug abuse testing market in USD million values, and its corresponding market share analysis based on the product, sample type, drug type, testing type, end user, and region

Technology assessment of the current and possible future legislation affecting the market in the U.S. and other emerging economies, and their influence in the market developments

Statistical information covering drug abuse along with its trends as well as drug classes across the key geographic regions

A comparative study and Porter's Five Forces analysis considering both the micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market for drugs of abuse testing

Review of the key patent grants and patent applications on drug abuse testing technologies

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent market developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Overview

3.2 Testing Technologies

3.2.1 Urine Testing

3.2.2 Other Testing

3.3 Single Tests Vs. Multiparameter Tests

3.4 Doa Screening

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6 Future Outlook

3.7 Assessment of Covid-19's Impact on the Market

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Government Initiatives for Drug Abuse Testing

4.1.2 Increased Drug Trafficking

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Drug Testing at the Workplace Considered a Violation of Privacy Rights

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Concern for Drink-Driving

Chapter 5 Regulatory Scenario

5.1 North America

5.1.1 Canada

5.1.2 Mexico

5.1.3 the U.S.

5.1.4 State-Level Marijuana Legalization

5.1.5 U.S. Department of Transportation

5.1.6 Drug Testing in the Military

5.1.7 Drug Testing for Welfare Recipients and Public Assistance

5.1.8 Drug Testing for Individuals Convicted of Drug Felonies

5.2 South America

5.3 Central America and the Caribbean

5.4 Europe

5.5 Asia-Pacific

Chapter 6 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Drug Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Alcohol

6.3 Amphetamine and Methamphetamine

6.4 Cannabis/Marijuana

6.5 Cocaine

6.6 Opioids

6.7 Others

Chapter 7 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by End-user

7.1 Overview

7.2 Drug Testing Laboratories

7.3 Hospitals

7.4 Workplaces

7.5 Others

7.5.1 U.S. Armed Forces Zero Tolerance Stance

Chapter 8 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Sample Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Blood Testing

8.3 Hair Testing

8.4 Oral Fluid Testing

8.5 Sweat Testing

8.6 Urine Testing

8.7 Other Testing

Chapter 9 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Product

9.1 Overview

9.2 Analyzers

9.3 Consumables

9.4 Laboratory Services

9.5 Point-Of-Care/Rapid Testing Devices

Chapter 10 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Testing Type

10.1 Overview

10.2 Onsite Testing

10.3 Laboratory Testing

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Company Ranking Analysis

13.3 Recent Developments and Initiatives

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Abbott Diagnostics

Acon Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.

American Bio Medica

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Confirm Biosciences

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Identa Corp.

Lifesign LLC

Mavand Solutions

Medtox Diagnostics

Mossman Associates

Mp Biomedicals

Nano-Ditech Corp.

One Step Detect Associates

Orasure

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Prechek Bio

Princeton Biomeditech

Psychemedics

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Redwood Toxicology Laboratory, Inc.

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Ucp Biosciences

