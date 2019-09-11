Global Dry, Condensed, and Evaporated Dairy Product Manufacturing Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2022 Featuring Nestle, The J.M. Smucker Co, GCMMF, Magnolia, Goya Foods

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy product manufacturing market consists of sales of dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce dry, condensed and evaporated milk and dairy substitute products. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy product manufacturing market, accounting for 29% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy product manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy product manufacturing market.

The demand for clean label products is increasing rapidly owing to significant rise in awareness of healthy eating. Clean label dairy products do not contain additives, artificial flavor enhancers, dyes or artificial preservatives. Also, many food service and retail grocery store chains are stating lists of ingredients that cannot be present in food items in their stores or restaurants.

According to a survey of 1,000 customers in the UK and Russia by Ingredion, 70% of consumers purchasing dairy and bakery products are aware of clean labels and the presence of clean labels influences their buying decisions and 30% of consumers are looking for some kind of clean label claim.

Companies Mentioned



Nestle S.A

The J.M. Smucker Company

GCMMF PVT LTD

Magnolia Inc.

Goya Foods Inc.

