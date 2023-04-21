Global Dry X-Ray Film Market Analysis and Forecast Report 202: A $1.112 Billion Market by 2032 - The Market is in the Developed Phase but Facing Major Restraining Factors

DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dry X-Ray Film Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Application, End User, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dry X-Ray film market was valued at $924.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $1,112.2 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 1.86% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The market is driven by factors such as several advantages including low cost of dry X-Ray films over other X-Ray methods and increasing demand for X-Ray diagnosis procedures.

The global dry X-Ray film market is in the developed phase; however the market is facing some major restraining factors such as increasing adoption of digital imaging acquisition and softcopy diagnosis. The increasing opportunities for dry X-Ray film in emerging economies is a major opportunity in the global dry X-Ray film market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global healthcare ecosystem in different manners. Among the sectors of the healthcare ecosystem that got highly impacted by the pandemic include the radiology department. The radiology departments of hospitals and clinics suffered significantly since they require physical intervention.

Furthermore, COVID-19 led to an increase in the adoption of digital health globally involving digital imaging, digital radiography, and softcopy diagnosis, which further impacted the hardcopy diagnosis market, which includes the development of dry X-Ray films and wet X-Ray films.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Type and Application: The type and application segment help the reader understand the different types and application of dry X-Ray films available in the market. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of products that fall under the segments.

Competitive Strategy: The key players in the global dry X-Ray film market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established and emerging players that offer different dry X-Ray films. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global dry X-Ray film market has been done to help the reader understand the ways in which players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Market Segmentation

The global dry X-Ray film market (by type) is expected to be dominated by the blue film base segment.

The global dry X-Ray film market (by application) is expected to be dominated by the dry laser imager.

The global dry X-Ray film market (by end user) is expected to be dominated by the hospitals and clinics segment.

The global dry X-Ray film market (by region) is dominated by the Asia-Pacific segment.

Key Companies Profiled

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Carestream Health Inc.

China Lucky Group Corporation (Lucky Healthcare Co., Ltd.)

Codonics

Colenta Labortechnik GmbH & Co KG

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Huqiu Imaging (Suzhou) Co., Ltd

Konica Minolta Inc.

Shenzhen Juding Medical Co., Ltd.

Sony Group Corporation

Vinod Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

Several Advantages including Low Cost of Dry X-Ray Films over Other X-Ray Methods

Increasing Demand for X-Ray Diagnosis Procedures

Business Restraints

Increasing Adoption of Digital Imaging Acquisition and Softcopy Diagnosis

Several Advantages of Digital Radiography and Softcopy X-Ray Procedures over the Traditional Methods

Business Opportunities

Increasing Opportunities for Dry X-Ray Film in Emerging Economies

Global Market Outlook

Product Definition

Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

Key Findings

Industry Outlook

Product Benchmarking

Major Distributors

Regulatory Scenario

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Dry X-Ray Film Market

COVID-19 Impact on Radiology and Dry X-Ray Film

Impact on Market

During COVID-19 Phase

Post-COVID-19 Phase

Impact Analysis

