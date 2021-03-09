Global-e Announces Filing of F-1 Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global-e Online Ltd. ("Global-e"), the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Global-e has applied to list its ordinary shares on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "GLBE." The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Jefferies are serving as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Piper Sandler, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are serving as co-managers for the offering. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or via email at [email protected] ;

10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or via email at ; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2 nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department; or

Floor, 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022; by phone at (877) 821-7388; or by e-mail at [email protected] .

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time when the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Global-e

Global-e is the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of more than 400 global brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari and Nir Debbi, the company enables e-commerce retailers to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world.

Press Contact:

Headline Media

Allison Grey

[email protected]

+1 323 283 8176

Investor Contact:

Global-e Online Ltd.

Ofer Koren

[email protected]

SOURCE Global-e

Related Links

https://www.global-e.com

