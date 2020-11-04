Global E-Cigarette (Vape & HNB) Market Report 2020: Shift Towards Next Generation Products - Market is Forecasted to Reach US$76.82 Billion in 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 18.51%

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global E-Cigarette Market (Vape & HNB): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-cigarette market is forecasted to reach US$76.82 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.51% for the period spanning 2020-2024.



The factors such as increasing working population, rising market share of e-cigarettes, decreasing cigarette consumption, shift towards next-generation products, mounting-up prices of tobacco cigarettes and peer influence on youngsters are expected to drive the market.



However, the growth of the industry would be challenged by nicotine exposure in e-cigarette and stringent regulations. Few notable trends include the emergence of flavored e-cigarettes, technological advancements, increasing switch towards e-cigarettes, robust growth of vapor devices and high demand for rechargeable vape products in developed nations. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the healthcare concerns among the population has surged rapidly.

The global e-cigarette market is broadly classified into vape (works by vaporising the liquid into a nicotine-containing aerosol for users to inhale) and HNB (heats tobacco for users to inhale) devices. High demand for rechargeable, atomizer and disposable based open, worldwide, has helped vape devices to remain at the leading position in 2019.

The fastest-growing regional market is the U.S. owing to a decrease in smoking population, growth in product launch and rise in vape shops.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global e-cigarette market, segmented into Vape and HNB.

The major markets (the U.S., Europe , China and Japan ) have been analysed.

, and ) have been analysed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Imperial Brands Plc, British American Tobacco Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Altria Group, Inc., Philip Morris International Inc. and Turning Point Brands, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

E-Cigarette Manufacturers

Raw Material/Component Suppliers

End Users

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification

1.3 Anatomy & Mechanism

1.4 Risks

1.5 Benefits

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Key Players Initiatives

2.3 Regional Markets

3. Global E-Cigarette Market Analysis

3.1 Global E-Cigarette Market Value

3.2 Global E-Cigarette Market Value Forecast

3.3 Global E-Cigarette Market Value by Segments

3.3.1 Global Vape Market Value

3.3.2 Global Vape Market Value Forecast

3.3.3 Global Vape Market Value by Segments

3.3.4 Global Closed Vape Systems Market Value

3.3.5 Global Closed Vape Systems Market Value Forecast

3.3.6 Global Open Vape Systems Market Value

3.3.7 Global Open Vape Systems Value Forecast

3.3.8 Global HNB Market Value Forecast

3.4 Global E-Cigarette Market Penetration by Country

3.5 Global E-Cigarette Market by Region

4. Regional E-Cigarette Market Analysis

4.1 The U.S.

4.1.1 The U.S. E-Cigarette Market Value

4.1.2 The U.S. E-Cigarette Market Value Forecast

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Japan

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Working Population

5.1.2 Rising Market Share of E-Cigarettes

5.1.3 Decreasing Cigarette Consumption

5.1.4 Shift towards Next Generation Products

5.1.5 Mounting-Up Prices of Tobacco Cigarettes

5.1.6 Peer Influence on Youngsters

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Emergence of Flavored E-Cigarettes

5.2.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.3 Increasing Switch towards E-Cigarettes

5.2.4 Robust Growth of Vapor Devices

5.2.5 High Demand for Rechargeable Vape Products in Developed Nations

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Nicotine Exposure in E-Cigarette

5.3.2 Stringent Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global E-Cigarette Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenues Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players - Vape Market Share by Brands

6.1.4 Key Players - HNB Market Share by Brands

6.2 The U.S. E-Cigarette Market

6.3 China E-Cigarette Market

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Altria Group, Inc.

British American Tobacco Plc

Imperial Brands Plc

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc

Turning Point Brands, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tokefn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



