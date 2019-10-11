Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Trends, 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket market worldwide is projected to grow by US$157.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 22.8%.

Braking, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 22.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$45.8 Billion by the year 2025, Braking will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 25.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Braking will reach a market size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$26.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
  • AliExpress.com
  • Amazon.com, Inc.
  • Auto Zone Inc.
  • CATI S.p.A.
  • Cdiscount
  • Denso Corporation
  • eBay Inc.
  • ERA S.r.l
  • LKQ Corporation
  • National Automotive Parts Association
  • O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.
  • Q-Parts24 GmbH & Co. KG
  • Rakuten Inc.
  • Shopee365
  • The Pep Boys
  • U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gc2y2c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

