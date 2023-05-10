Global E-Commerce Packaging Market Report 2023: Increase in Demand for E-commerce Plastic Packaging Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global E-Commerce Packaging Market by Product, by Material ,By Application by Region - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The E-commerce packaging market is expected to reach USD 133.1 billion by 2022, compared to USD 53.36 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.79% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

E-commerce packaging is used to store, transport and protect packaging components until they reach the customer from the supplier. The quality, size, shape and rigidity of the products in such packages vary depending on the product demand and content.

The growing popularity of foreign trade has led to an increase in demand for high-quality and efficient packaging. The growing popularity of cross-border shopping has led to significant growth in the market for cost-effective packaging.



Market Drivers



Growing demand for plastic packaging in the e-shopping industry. The increase in demand for e-commerce plastic packaging will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The reason for this is the high dependence of e-commerce on plastic packaging. This material is widely available, cheap, light and very reliable compared to paper, wood and corrugated board. In addition, the increase in sales of groceries with an immediate home delivery strategy has increased the demand for plastic packaging.

All these factors are boosting the growth of the market. Growth in demand for food and beverages through e-commerce platform. The growing demand for food and beverages through e-commerce platforms is likely to increase the demand for proper packaging in the e-commerce sector. The demand for food through online shopping has grown significantly. The ease of ordering food and beverages online has increased the demand for packaging for these products.



Market Restraints



Strict rules related to the use of plastic packaging. The size of the e-commerce packaging market has been affected by the extensive use of non-biodegradable plastics, as evidenced by strict restrictions imposed by national governments. These limitations are the main constraints that hinder the growth of the market. Lack of recycling facilities presents a challenge to economic growth. The biggest limiting factor in the electronic packaging market is the lack of recycling facilities. Recycling of packaging helps to save the environment and build proper infrastructure, which is very necessary for the market. Therefore, this will hinder the growth of the e-commerce market during the forecast period.



Market Opportunities



The increase in the number of smartphone users increases the scope of the market. The spread of the Internet and the increase in the number of smartphone users worldwide are expected to increase the demand for e-commerce packaging and create ample opportunities for market growth in the near future.

According to Oberlo's analysis, there were 3.6 billion smartphone users worldwide in 2020. In the years 2013-2020, this number grew by 16.86% per year. Thus, the increase in the number of smartphone users will increase the market size during the forecast period.



Growing demand for eco-friendly packaging in the e-shopping industry.



Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global E-commerce Packaging Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

