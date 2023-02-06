Global E-Hookahs and Smart Electronic Accessories in the Shisha Market Report 2022: Major Categories of E-Hookah Products and Their Potential in the Modern Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Hookahs and Smart Electronic Accessories in the Global Shisha Market: Overview Report for 2009-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of major categories of e-hookah products and their potential in the modern market and provides complete classification of electronic hookah products.

E-hookah products are presented by the following categories of e-hookah hardware; e-hookah kits for shisha, e-hookah kits for e-liquid, e-heads for shisha, e-heads for e-liquid, e-cigarette products imitating hookahs and e-hookah and hookah related parts and accessories.

The report provides a brief classification of e-hookahs and related products as well as highlights all pros and cons of different types of e-hookah products. Particular attention is paid to e-hookah kits and e-heads for shisha as the most demanding products in the current shisha market.

When smoking an ordinary coal hookah, carbon monoxide is formed and many other harmful elements that are formed from the process of burning coal. In order to reduce the release of harmful substances in released smoke, an electronic hookah was invented.

Electronic hookahs or e-hookahs are modern battery-based hookahs that feature portability, ease of use, minimum setup and electronic thermal control. E-hookah are becoming mainstream products that actively replace traditional charcoal hookahs due to a number of apparent benefits.

Based on filling material, e-hookahs are divided into e-liquid-based and shisha-based. E-liquid-based hookahs usually do not feature water filtration and are considered e-cigarettes with some advanced design and extended functionality. All e-hookah kits for shisha can be conventionally divided into 3 groups depending on functionality and materials used.

The target markets for e-hookah products are the high-income countries. The report also provides recommendations on preferable e-hookah products that will be highly demanded in the global shisha market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. E-Hookah Kits

1.1 E-Hookah Kits for E-Liquid

1.2 E-Hookah Kits for Shisha

2. E-Hookah Heads

2.1 E-Hookah Heads for E-Liquid

2.2 E-Hookah Heads for Shisha

3. Electronic Accessories for E-Hookah

4. Target Markets for E-Hookahs

