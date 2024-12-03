Global-e Saw a 43% YoY Uplift in Black Friday-Cyber Monday Weekend Global E-commerce Sales

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global-e (NASDAQ: GLBE), the platform powering global direct-to-consumer e-commerce, announced today record high sales, over Black Friday-Cyber Monday (BFCM) weekend, with a 43% increase compared to the previous year.

Many markets around the world experienced a year-on-year increase in sales over the 2024 BFCM weekend, including Germany, France, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, United Arab Emirates, Japan, and Australia, reflecting the growing global nature of BFCM.

Global e-commerce shopping surged through November, with sales momentum building as early as the second week of the month, mirroring the early uptick in sales observed during the equivalent period last year. Promotions ran throughout the month, culminating in a high volume of transactions over the BFCM weekend. E-commerce sales through the Global-e platforms during the promotional season, starting two weeks prior to and including BFCM weekend, grew by 45% (even stronger than BFCM weekend growth) compared to the equivalent period last year. This highlights the growing importance of promotions leading up to BFCM weekend.

Black Friday (accounting for 33% of total BFCM weekend sales) outperformed Cyber Monday (23% of total BFCM weekend sales) as the top sales day for Global-e merchants over the BFCM weekend.

"By engaging global online consumers year-round in a localized manner, brands are fostering trust and driving sales before the holiday shopping season officially begins, while also achieving outstanding results during the BFCM weekend itself," said Nir Debbi, President of Global-e. "Moreover, merchants that have extended domestic promotions to global shoppers have seen a more significant uplift in global sales, as BFCM becomes an increasingly widespread shopping season, not just for domestic shoppers, but also for shoppers around the world."

About Global-e

Global-e (NASDAQ: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,000 brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

