Global Earphones and Headphones Market 2021-2026: Transition of Smart Wireless Headphones Into Hearables

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Earphones and Headphones Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global earphones and headphones market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during 2020-2026.



The market is witnessing the high adoption of true wireless headphones among consumers. In 2015, Bragi introduced the concept of true wireless headphones. However, Apple launched its AirPods along with the iPhone 7, which was a grand commercial success in late 2016.

The inclusion of active noise canceling, gesture controls, haptics, and biometric monitoring features have changed the headphones market's dynamics. True wireless devices allow the user to answer calls, listen to music, and integrate with hearing aids that help people suffering hearing disorders to hear distinctly, thereby enhancing the overall hearing experience. These devices are expected to provide real-time solutions such as language translation without mobile data, which will work with any smartphone.



Global Earphones and Headphones Market Segmentation



The global earphones and headphones market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, technology, noise attenuation, features, price range, distribution, end-user, geography. The adoption of in-ear headphones is growing due to lightweight design and higher portability.

These devices are highly popular among excessive users that use them in offices, travel, and during fitness and sports activities. As in-ear models fit securely in the ear and allow users to negate external noise effectively, they have witnessed high popularity among fitness enthusiasts. In terms of revenue, in-ear devices are expected to reach $30 billion by 2026.



The growth in the music industry and the popularity of rapping have a positive effect on the adoption of headphones. Headphone manufacturers are collaborating with several music artists and celebrities to launch special edition devices. The growing adoption of smartphones has been pivotal in increasing the penetration of headphones.

Advances in devices that can stream audio and video encourage users to invest in high-quality and sophisticated earphones. Music enthusiasts are investing in high-quality, smart, and wireless headphones that are compatible with Bluetooth devices. Smart speakers and earphones offer several features to control ambient sounds and deliver a highly personalized listening experience. Lifecycle changes and replacement demands are the major factors contributing to the entertainment segment.



The global active noise cancellation (ANC) headphones market has witnessed tremendous growth over the last few years due to the rise in internet penetration and connected devices' popularity. The rising demand for ANC in several audio settings, including hearing aid and protective communication devices, drives the transition of ANC headphones into the hearables segment.



Smart headphones have witnessed major updates and are increasingly becoming convenient. Feature-loaded smart devices redefine the genre of wearables as they are integrating the functionalities and capabilities of electronic devices into an in-ear earbud. The demand for intelligent headphones has grown in recent years as the increasing number of consumers focus on product aesthetics. Since 2016, entertainment and sports have been major end-users witnessing high adoption of these devices.



Apple, Sony, and Samsung (Harman and JBL) offer high-priced headphones. The global premium headphones market is expected to reach over $22 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 11%. These devices cost a premium as they integrate hi-tech functionalities such as layered hearing and speech amplification with headphones. North America is expected to emerge as the largest market for premium-range earphones during the forecast period.



Headphones are sold retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and online stores. Vendors in countries such as the US and the UK primarily sell earphones either in electronic stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, or online stores.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



Bose, Apple, Samsung, Sony, Sennheiser, and Skullcandy are the major vendors in the global earphones and headphones market. The market remains a little concentrated among the leading vendors that account for major revenue shares. The influx of new vendors and tech startups venturing into the audio sector increases overall market competitiveness.

Innovations, costs, and convenience play a crucial role in increasing demand. The adoption curve of smart headphones can be predicted by considering the diffusion of innovation of previous new technology products in the region. Partnerships with artists, event organizers, and other end-user application entities are other growth strategies adopted by vendors in recent years.

Market Dynamics

Overview

Rising Investments In Iot And Ai By Vendors - Smarter Products

Impact Of COVID-19

Market Opportunities & Trends

Transition of Smart Wireless Headphones Into Hearables

Value-Added Features Becoming Standard

Adoption of New Technologies For Product Enrichment

Maximizing Audio Quality And Features While Reducing Bulk

Market Growth Enablers

Innovations in Audio Technology & Headphones Manufacturing

Rising Demand from Fitness Enthusiasts Driving Sports Models

Rising Number of Smartphone Users And Tech-Savvy Consumers

Common Practice of Owning More Than One Pair

Rising Awareness of Hearing Ailments & NIHL Driving The ANC Segment

Market Restraints

Rising Prevalence of Counterfeit Products in a Fragmented Market

Reduced Ambient Awareness and Improper Fit Hindering True Wireless Headphones

Growing Health Concerns Due to Prolonged Use of Headphones

Prominent Vendors

Apple

Sony

Samsung

Bose

Sennheiser

Skullcandy

Other Prominent Vendors

Anker

LG Electronics

Avanca

Amkette

ASUS

Audio-Technica

Beyerdynamic

Bang & Olufsen

Creative

Denon

Grado

House of Marley

Jays

JVCKENWOOD

Jabra

Jaybird

Logitech

Monster

Motorola

Nuheara

Panasonic

Philips

Onkyo & Pioneer

Plantronics

Shure

Sol Republic

Turtle Beach

Urbanears

Westone

Alphabet

Rowkin

Crazybaby

Earin

Meizu

Waverly Labs

Mymanu

Toshiba

RHA

Xiaomi

Huawei

CB3 Audio

Cowin

Bluedio

MPOW

Ailihen

Kensington

Zound

Klipsch

LITLIT

Dibidog

Letscom

Koss

Goang-Fann

Master & Dynamic

Nokia

Gonoise

JAM

Imagine Marketing (boAt)

BBK Electronics

Microsoft

JLab Audio

Blaupunkt

Sound Huggle

Kokoon Technology

MUZIK

Nura

Hooke Audio

