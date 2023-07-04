Global Earphones and Headphones Market Report 2023: Adoption of True Wireless Technology Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Earphones and Headphones Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product, By Technology, By Price Band, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global earphones and headphones market size is expected to reach USD 184.61 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The earphones and headphones industry has seen significant growth due to the increasing popularity of multimedia devices such as tablets, smartphones, iPods, and MP3 players.

Consumers are now looking for high-quality audio devices to enhance their entertainment experiences, which has resulted in a wide variety of earphones and headphones available in the market. Technological advancements have led to the development of lightweight and wireless earbuds, which are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.



The wireless segment is predicted to witness exponential growth as manufacturers integrate various wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AI, SKAA, and AR. AI and AR technology have allowed for the introduction of new products with features such as noise cancellation, gesture recognition, and adaptive hearing.

Personalized applications provided by companies like Sony Corporation, GN Store Nord A/S (Jabra), and Bose Corporation allow consumers to customize their earbuds according to their preferences for music listening, fitness tracking, and more.



Earphones and Headphones Market Report Highlights

The earphone segment is expected to continue its dominance in the market and experience growth. This growth can be attributed to consumers' growing preference for high-quality audio and fashionable designs, which are expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

The fitness segment is expected to experience growth, primarily due to the availability of wireless earphones equipped with fitness trackers. Among the fitness features, heart rate monitoring is expected to become increasingly popular. With such features, athletes and individuals can track their daily workout routine, monitor their calories burned, distance covered, and manage their diet effectively.

region has emerged as the leading market for earphones and headphones and is expected to continue its growth trajectory over the forecast period. In recent years, the Indian market has become a hotbed for wireless technology, with the emergence of local vendors such as boAt gaining popularity among both consumers and competitors alike. The global key market players include Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, GN Netcom, Audio-Technica Corporation, JVC Corporation, Beats Electronics (Apple, Inc.), Harman International Industries, Inc., Plantronics Pty Ltd., Philips Electronics Ltd., and Bose Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Earphones and Headphones Market Insights

4.1. Earphones and Headphones - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Earphones and Headphones Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Adoption of true wireless technology

4.2.1.2. Technological advancements

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High cost

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Earphones and Headphones Industry Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Earphones and Headphones Market, by Product



6. Global Earphones and Headphones Market, by Application



7. Global Earphones and Headphones Market, by Technology



8. Global Earphones and Headphones Market, by Price Band



9. Global Earphones and Headphones Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape

11. Company Profiles

