Global Eating Disorders Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2026: Edgemont's Fluoxetine Tablets and Takeda's Vyvanse are the Only FDA-Approved Drugs

This Market Spotlight report covers the Eating Disorders market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, upcoming events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts

Key Takeaways

Worldwide, the report estimates that in 2017, there were approximately 35.6 million prevalent cases of eating disorders in females aged 10-19 years, including 3.0 million cases of anorexia nervosa, 11.6 million cases of bulimia nervosa, and 14.3 million cases of binge eating disorder.

The author forecasts the number of prevalent cases of eating disorders to increase to 38.1 million by 2026. Edgemont's fluoxetine tablets and Takeda's Vyvanse are the only FDA-approved drugs for eating disorders. These drugs are administered via the oral route, with Vyvanse also available in an intranasal formulation.

There are only three industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for eating disorders, with two drugs in Phase II and one in Phase III.

Therapies in mid-to-late-stage development for eating disorders focus on targets such as dopamine reuptake, norepinephrine (noradrenaline) reuptake/transporter, opioid receptors, and ghrelin receptor. These drugs are administered via the subcutaneous, oral, and intranasal routes.

The only high-impact upcoming event in the eating disorders space is topline Phase II trial results for OPNT001. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I psychiatry-other asset is 11.4%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 80.8%. Drugs, on average, take 9.2 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 8.8 years in the overall psychiatry space.

There have been only three licensing and asset acquisition deals involving eating disorders drugs during 2014-19. The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for eating disorders have been in the late phase of development, with 91% of trials in Phase III, and only 9% in Phase II.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of eating disorders clinical trials globally, while Germany leads the major EU markets.

Takeda leads industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for eating disorders.

Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND

Subtypes



TREATMENT

Psychotherapy

Medications



EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Dasotraline for Eating Disorders (July 25, 2018)



KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS



PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase



BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information



APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yppi1x





