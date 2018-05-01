Global eClinical Solutions Market to 2024: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.9% - Key Players are Medidata Solutions, Oracle, Bioclinica, CRF Health, Merge Healthcare

Global eClinical solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 11.9 % during the forecasted period of 2017-2024

The global eClinical solutions market is mainly driven by rising government funding & grants to support clinical trials, rising adoption of eclinical solutions for improved data standardization and increasing R&D expenditure by pharma and biotech companies for drug development.

However, the key restraints for the global eclinical solutions market are high implementation costs associated with eclinical solutions and limited awareness among researchers related to eclinical solutions. Moreover, the key opportunities for the global eclinical solutions market are rising clinical research activities in emerging countries and shift from manual data interpretation to real-time data analysis during clinical studies.

Geographically, North America dominates the global eclinical solutions market due to high demand for technologically advanced products, rising number of ongoing clinical trials and increasing financial support from the government is anticipated to boost the growth in this region.

Further, Asia-Pacific is expected to be a fastest growing region during the forecasted period of 2017-2024. This is primarily attributed to the growth in government funding to support clinical research and increase in outsourcing of clinical trials by large biopharmaceutical organizations in the developing Asia-pacific countries.

Some of the key market players of eclinical solutions market are Medidata Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Bioclinica Inc. (U.S.), CRF Health (U.S.), Merge Healthcare Incorporated (U.S.) and others.

Market Determinants



Market Drivers



Rising Government Funding & Grants To Support Clinical Trials

Growing Adoption For Improved Data Standardization

Increasing R&D Expenditure In Drug Development

Rising Adoption Of Novel Software Solutions

Market Restraints



High Implementation Costs

Limited Awareness Among Researchers

Market Opportunities



Rising Cinical Research Activities In Emerging Countries

Shift To Real-Time Data Analysis During Clinical Studies

Market Challenges



Patient Privacy

Issues Related To Software Reliability

