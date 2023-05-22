Global Ecommerce Logistics Market Report 2023: Sector Set to Near $1 Trillion in Value by 2027

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ecommerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Ecommerce Logistics Market Globally.

The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, Socio-Economic Outlook, market size in terms of revenue; market segmentation by type of shipment, by Time Duration, By Delivery, By Area of Delivery, By Mode of Transport, By Payment Method, By Orders; Trends and developments, challenges and issues, Technological Disruptions; SWOT analysis; Government Policies and regulatory framework, COVID-19 Impact, Snapshot of E-Commerce, Digital Disruptions.

The report concludes with future market projections & Outlook and analyst recommendations.



Market Overview:



According to publisher estimates, the Global Ecommerce Logistics Market - which was valued at approximately USD 350 Bn in 2022 and is forecasted to grow further into a USD ~950 Bn opportunity by 2027, owing rise in digital payments, good transport infrastructure and the initiatives taken by the government worldwide.



Key Trends by Market Segments:

By Payment Method: Online payment contributed to the highest share in 2022 attributed to increasing technological integration and surging digital usage by consumers post COVID-19. In coming years too, this segment is estimated to contribute to the majority share as even more technological advancements are taking place, especially with the advent of 5G and high internet penetration

By Orders: Most of the customers are satisfied with the orders and accept them, whereas some of the customers return the orders either due to unsatisfactory quality, wrong size, or having changed their mind, among other reasons. Returned orders are a loss for the company because the cost incurred in packing and shipping go to waste and are not recovered

Competitive Landscape



A vibrant and fast-growing E-commerce ecosystem, aggressive investment in modernizing the infrastructure and the influx of investments the major factors for the growth in the Global Ecommerce Logistics market. Some of the major companies are FedEx Corporation, DHL International GmbH, Aramex International, Gati Limited, Kenco Group, Inc., Clipper Logistics Plc., Agility Public Warehousing Company, K.S.C.P., XPO Logistics Plc., United Parcel Service, Inc., and CEVA Logistics etc.



Companies in Ecommerce Logistics Market are competing based on Delivery time, logistics costs, strike rate, network coverage and technological advancements.



Future Outlook



The Global Ecommerce Logistics market is eyeing to reach $1 Trillion by 2027 owning to the Growing Count of Logistics Startup, Burgeoning Demand for Last-mile Delivery Service, Trucking Services through Online Marketplace, Rising Demand of Door-to-door Parcel Pickup & Delivery Services and the augmenting use of EVs for Transportation.

Higher digitization and the usage of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is making easier and helping in assessing the different possibilities of E-Commerce Logistics Market, and others areas, such as Drop Shipping, Quick commerce, sustainable packaging material etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Executive Summary



2. Country Overview

2.1. Socio-Economic Outlook of Global

2.2. Internet Penetration in Global



3. Market Overview

3.1. Overview of Retail Purchases and Categories of Online Shoppers in Global

3.2. Key Statistics of Global Transport, Postal and Warehousing Industry

3.3. Demand Infrastructure- Ecosystem of Major E-Commerce Players and Sellers

3.4. Case Study: Global Post



4. Industry Outlook

4.1. Global Retail Industry Compared to Global Market

4.2. Overview of Distribution of Online spending based on the Category and share of Online Purchases by State and Territory

4.3. Timeline of major E-commerce Logistic Players in Global



5. Market Size

5.1. Global E-commerce Logistics Market Size, 2017-2022



6. Market Segmentation

6.1. Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation by Domestic/International Shipments, 2022

6.2. Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation by Time Duration, 2022

6.3. Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation by Delivery Area and Ground or Air and Sea Transport, 2022

6.4. Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation by Payment Method and Accepted and Returned Orders, 2022



7. Industry Analysis

7.1. Operating Models in E commerce Logistics Market

7.2. Trends and Developments in Global E-Commerce Logistics Market

7.3. SWOT Analysis of E-Commerce Logistics Market of Global

7.4. Several Technological Disruptions in Global E-commerce Logistics Industry

7.5. Key Challenges for E-Commerce Logistics Providers in Global

7.6. Challenges for E-Commerce Players in Global

7.7. Government Rules and Regulations in Global E-Commerce Market

7.8. Government Initiatives & Reforms Over the Years

7.9. Impact of Covid-19 on Global E-commerce Logistics



8. Snapshot of E-commerce Warehousing

8.1. Snapshot of E-commerce Warehousing



9. Demand Analysis

9.1. Demand Analysis: Global E-commerce Market Size, 2017-2022

9.2. Demand Analysis of Global E-Commerce Market by Type of Devices and by type of Product Categories, 2022

9.3. Demand Analysis of Global E-Commerce Market by Geography and By Mode of Payment, 2022

9.4. Demand Analysis: On the basis of Key Delivery Demand Indicators, Centralization Fulfillment Indicators, Last-mile enablers & constraints, Automation Potential



10. Future Outlook and Projections of the Industry, 2022-2027

10.1. Cross Comparison- Major Online E-Commerce Players

10.2. Cross comparison of e-commerce market across SEA countries with Penetration of E-commerce in these Countries compared with Global

10.3. Competitive Landscape Basis Major Ecommerce Logistic Players in Global

10.4. Cross Comparison of major Ecommerce Logistic Companies on the basis of Business Landscape

10.5. Recent Mergers and Acquisitions in E-commerce Logistics Market in Global

10.6. Investment Analysis of Logistics Tech Startups



11. Future Outlook

11.1. Best Global Ecommerce Logistics Future Market Size, 2022-27

11.2. Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Future Segmentations, 2027



12. Analyst Recommendations



13. Industry Speaks



14. Research Methodology



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

DHL Logistics

DB Schenker

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Amazon Logistics

Kuehne Nagel

Nippon Express

FedEx

Ups

