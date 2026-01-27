Global Economist Gregory Daco to Return as Keynote Speaker for Bermuda Risk Summit 2026

EY's Headline Partnership Grows as BRS26 Agenda is Announced

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) is pleased to announce that Gregory Daco, Chief Economist at EY-Parthenon, will return to headline the Bermuda Risk Summit 2026, taking place March 9–11 at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club.

Daco's 2025 session, Navigating Crosscurrents, was one of the most closely followed conversations of the Summit, offering decision-makers clear and actionable intelligence at a time of heightened volatility. Building on that momentum, his 2026 keynote — "Great Rebalance: The Next Phase of Global Growth" — will offer a forward-looking assessment of the global economic environment, analysing monetary and fiscal shifts, demographic transitions, labour-market pressures, and the increasingly decisive role of artificial intelligence in boosting productivity.

His return reflects the Summit's growing stature as a platform where senior leaders gain direct insight into the economic forces influencing capital, risk, and long-term strategy.

This year also marks EY's fifth consecutive year as Headline Sponsor, underscoring the organisation's deep commitment to Bermuda's risk, finance, and professional-services ecosystem and to the Summit's importance within the global industry calendar.

Gregory Daco, Chief Economist, EY-Parthenon, said: "Last year, we examined the crosscurrents shaping the global economy, from policy uncertainty to uneven growth. In 2026, the focus shifts from diagnosis to adaptation, as supply shocks increasingly drive economic outcomes and uncertainty becomes a constant. Business leaders and policymakers will need to recalibrate strategies amid evolving financial conditions, technology-led productivity gains, and a more fragmented global demand landscape. The Bermuda Risk Summit offers a timely forum to assess where resilience is emerging, where vulnerabilities persist, and how organisations can position for sustainable progress."

Craig Redcliffe, EY Bermuda Partner and Regional Insurance leader, said: "Gregory Daco's return reflects our commitment to supporting the industry with rigorous, forward-looking economic insight. In a period defined by economic complexity and rapid change, Greg brings a rare ability to connect global trends with real-world implications for our industry. Bermuda offers a unique vantage point for global leaders to assess emerging risks and opportunities, and this Summit continues to reinforce that value."

Kendaree Burgess, Managing Director of the BDA, said: "Gregory Daco brings clarity at a moment when businesses need it most. His 2025 session set a high bar, and we are delighted to welcome him back to extend that analysis into the year ahead. EY's ongoing support strengthens our ability to convene world-class expertise and deliver an agenda that meets the expectations of global executives who rely on the Bermuda Risk Summit for meaningful insight."

This year's agenda includes high-impact discussions on the most pressing topics in risk and reinsurance today. Highlights include CEO perspectives on reinsurance performance, innovation sessions on AI and alternative capital, and deep-dive panels on private credit, catastrophe resilience, wildfire and heat risk.

Burgess added: "With a balance of strategic discussion and dedicated networking, this year's programme offers the clarity, access and expertise senior executives expect from Bermuda's flagship industry event."

Bermuda Risk Summit 2026: Building What's Next is sponsored by:

Headline: EY

Platinum: BILTIR

Gold: AM Best, Aladdin by Blackrock

Silver: Ariel Re, AXA XL, A&G Travel

Supporting: Acord, Aon, Aspen, Fidelis Insurance Group, Rein4ce, SiriusPoint, SS&C Technologies

Official Airline: BermudAir

Registration is open at a rate of $595 until 9 February, increasing to $695 thereafter. Additional sponsorship and speaking opportunities are available. For more information, visit bda.bm or email [email protected].

To secure accommodation at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, reserve your room online or contact 1-441-295-3000 or the Global Reservations Centre at 1-800-441-1414, using the booking code 'Risk 326' to access preferred rates.

About The Bermuda Risk Summit

The Bermuda Risk Summit is a premier platform for insurance and reinsurance professionals to engage with industry leaders, strengthen partnerships, and gain insights into emerging risks and solutions. With the strong backing EY, along with a growing network of sponsors, the summit will deliver valuable discussions that shape the future of the global risk industry.

