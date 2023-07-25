Global Edge AI Hardware Market 2023-2032: Rise in Investments in AI Startups & Increase in Demand for Smart Homes & Smart Cities Creates Opportunities

25 Jul, 2023, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edge AI Hardware Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Device, By Processor, By Function, By Vertical, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global edge AI hardware market size is expected to reach USD 7,977.31 million by 2032.
The significant growth of the global market can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for AI-enabled products and services, the high growth of edge computing in the IoT sector, the prevalence of self-driving cars, and the introduction of real-time decision-making machines.
Additionally, the market is expected to experience further growth due to the growing use of edge AI hardware for robust analytics, the trend of compressing large AI models into smaller hardware forms, and the substantial increase in government funding. Developed countries like the United States and Germany, with their strong technical base presence, are likely to contribute significantly to this growth.
An example of this growth can be seen in the recent unveiling of Perceive AI's new Edge AI Chip named Ergo2 in January 2023. This chip offers low power consumption, affordability, and high performance. It is four times faster than Perceive's first-generation Ergo chip and can handle much larger models, including NLP.
Furthermore, as the Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile computing applications continue to expand, a vast number of IoT and mobile devices are connected to the Internet, generating massive amounts of data at the network edge. This abundance of data in cloud data centers leads to high latency and network bandwidth usage. To effectively tap into the growing potential of big data, there is a need to push artificial intelligence to the network edge.
Edge AI Hardware Market Report Highlights
- Smartphones segment accounted highest market share in 2022 owing to the proliferation of advanced features in smartphones and the high adoption of innovative processors
- Training segment held the majority market share in 2022, on account of its ability to enable machines to perform tasks like humans and process large data very quickly
- Consumer electronics segment dominated the global market, which is mainly driven by higher integration of advanced AI technology in numerous applications due to its innovative capabilities
- Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period on account of the widespread presence of manufacturing companies and higher spending on technological advancements in countries like India and China
- The global key market players include Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Cambricon Technologies, and Qualcomm Technologies
Edge AI Hardware Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Rise in investments in AI startups
- Increase in demand for smart homes & smart cities
Restraints and Challenges
- Lack of awareness among the SMEs
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
PESTLE Analysis
Edge AI Hardware Industry Trends
Value Chain Analysis
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Apple Inc.
- MediaTek
- Qualcomm Technologies
- Huawei Technologies
- Samsung Electronics
- NVIDIA
- Google Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Imagination Technologies
- Cambricon Technologies
- Xilinx Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- Advanced Micro DevicesIBM Corporation
Scope of the Report
Edge AI Hardware, Device Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
- Smartphones
- Surveillance Cameras
- Robots
- Wearables
- Edge Servers
- Smart Speakers
- Automotive
- Smart Mirrors
Edge AI Hardware, Processor Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
- CPU
- GPU
- ASIC
- Others
Edge AI Hardware, Function Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
- Training
- Inference
Edge AI Hardware, Vertical Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
- Consumer Electronics
- Smart Home
- Automotive & Transportation
- Government
- Healthcare
- Industrial
- Aerospace & Defense
- Construction
- Others
Edge AI Hardware, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
