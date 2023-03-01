Global Edge Computing Market Analysis Report 2023-2028 - Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions and New Product Developments

DUBLIN, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Edge Computing Market - Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Application (IIOT, Remote Monitoring, AR and VR, Content Delivery, Others), End-User, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Edge Computing Market was valued at $22.85 billion in the year 2021, before reaching a value of $30.6 billion at the start of 2023. The market is now projected to reach a value of $190.1 billion by 2028, growing at a staggering CAGR of 36.8%.

The edge computing market is highly dynamic, fueled by a growing range of use cases with key service requirements, such as low latency performance, reduced bandwidth demands, and data security and sovereignty. Edge computing brings processing capabilities closer to the end user. Demand for new applications means the time is ripe for edge - consumers want low latency for real-time experiences and enterprises require local processing for secure and resilient operations.



The market expansion can be attributed to the development of technology, the rise in enterprise clients, large-scale investments, the expansion of BYOD usage in recent workplaces, and rising latency connectivity need. Companies around the world use key strategies such as Component launches, business expansions, mergers and acquisitions, patents and approvals, agreements and collaborations.



In terms of applications, the IIOT (Industrial Internet of Things) segment dominated the edge computing industry. Industrial Businesses have adopted edge computing at a quicker rate in order to improve IOT device interoperability, lower unexpected downtime challenges and enhance production efficiency.



The quick processing power of edge devices will drive everything, including remote work and commutes to the workplace. Edge computing and 5G are opening a world of new revenue opportunities across manufacturing, transport, gaming and more.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Cisco Systems, Inc

Amazon.com

ABB

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Rockwell Automation, Inc

Honeywell International Inc

General Electric Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Edge Computing Overview

1.2 Scope of Research



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Dashboard

2.2 Regional Insights

2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection Process

3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation

3.3 Market Size Calculation



4. Edge Computing Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends

4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics



5. Value Chain Analysis

5.1 Hardware Vendors

5.2 Application/ Software

5.3 Edge Computing Solution Vendors

5.4 End Use Industry



6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment

6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Edge Computing Market

6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis



7. Porter Five Force Analysis



8. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook

8.1 IOT Industry Growth

8.2 IT Industry Growth

8.3 Smart City Development

8.4 DevOps Industry Growth

8.5 Rising Demand of 5G Adoption



9. Competitive Positioning: Edge Computing Market

9.1 Companies' Component Positioning

9.2 Market Position Matrix

9.3 Market Share Analysis

9.3.1 Microsoft Corporation

9.3.2 SAP SE

9.3.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.3.4 Amazon.com, Inc.

9.3.5 ABB

9.3.6 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

9.3.7 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

9.3.8 Honeywell International Inc.

9.3.9 General Electric Company

9.3.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise



10. Global Edge Computing Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Billion & CAGR

10.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index

10.2 Global Edge Computing Market: Dashboard

10.3 Global Edge Computing Market Size, By Value, 2018-2021 (USD Billion)

10.4 Global Edge Computing Market Size, By Value, 2022-2028 (USD Billion)

10.5 Global Edge Computing Market: Summary



11. Global Edge Computing Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Component

11.1 Global Edge Computing Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Component: Snapshot

11.2 Hardware

11.3 Software

11.4 Service



12. Global Edge Computing Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Application

12.1 Global Edge Computing Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Application: Snapshot

12.2 IIOT

12.3 Remote Monitoring

12.4 AR and VR

12.5 Content Delivery

12.6 Others



13. Global Edge Computing Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By End-User

13.1 Global Edge Computing Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By End-User: Snapshot

13.2 BFSI

13.3 Retail and Consumer

13.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

13.5 Industrial

13.6 Energy and Materials

13.7 Telecommunications

13.8 Others



14. Global Edge Computing Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region

14.1 Regional Coverage of the Study



