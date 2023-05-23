Global Edge Computing Technology Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Low-Latency Processing and Real-Time Automated Decision-Making Solutions Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Edge Computing Technology Market: Trends and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the global as well as regional markets for edge computing technologies, identifying newer markets and exploring the expansion of the current application market for various end-users.

A realistic five-year forecast has been made for the future global markets for different types of components in edge computing. The end uses for edge computing are discussed to establish global as well as regional usage. A future forecast has been made for all end-user industries.

Before the concept of a centralized data processing architecture dependent on a cloud data center, much of the processing occurred locally. This method was more expensive and less flexible than cloud computing, but local processing provided faster response time and more computing power close to the application, enabling solid performance.

With the move to cloud computing, most of the processing occurs at the data center, requiring the data to traverse multiple network interconnection points. These hops between internet nodes and gateways can lead to significant bottlenecks that increase latency, delaying application performance.



As the current generation of applications, including big data analytics, cognitive computing, and the Internet of Things, requires high bandwidth and low latency, the cloud model is causing performance degradation. Edge computing uses a new architecture to stage processing for part of the application workload closer to the user. Enabled by cloud technologies, edge computing provides local scaled-down network nodes and mini-data centers that can be deployed within a distributed infrastructure. The goal is to improve application performance without incurring the cost and inflexibility of local processing.



The market drivers of edge computing are creating new installations of software, hardware, and network technologies at the edge of the network, resulting in a market of nearly $41.4 billion in 2021, growing to $124.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.9% during the period 2022-2027.



In terms of industry, the healthcare and life sciences segment is expected to see significant growth in the edge computing market, driven by the need for real-time data processing and analysis in areas such as remote patient monitoring and telemedicine. The manufacturing industry is also expected to be a major contributor to the growth of the edge computing market, as companies look for ways to improve their supply chain management and manufacturing processes.



In terms of geographical regions, North America is currently the largest market for edge computing, with the U.S. accounting for most of the market share. North America leads the edge computing market with a nearly $18.6 billion segment value in 2021 and a CAGR of 22.4%. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the highest growth over the next few years, driven by the increasing adoption of IoT devices and the rollout of 5G networks in countries such as China and South Korea. The Asia-Pacific has invested in edge computing and is quickly picking up the pace with a CAGR of 24.8% to achieve $27.8 billion by 2027. Coinciding with the adoption of software-defined technologies, edge computing in Asia is advancing ahead of Europe.



Overall, the edge computing market is experiencing strong growth and is expected to continue to expand rapidly in the coming years as more businesses adopt edge computing technologies to improve their data processing and analysis capabilities.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Low-Latency Processing and Real-Time Automated Decision-Making Solutions

Rapid Growth in the Consumer Electronics Sector

Growing Adoption of the Internet of Things (Iot)

Increasing Demand for Video Analytics

Market Restraints

Initial Capital Expenditure (Capex) for Infrastructure

Market Challenges

Complexity in Integrating Edge Computing Applications With Existing Cloud Architecture

Cyberattacks and Limited Authentication Capabilities at the Edge

Market Opportunities

Increasing Usage of 5G Network to Deliver Instant Communication Experiences

The Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles and Connected Car Infrastructure

Growing Demand for Edge-As-A-Service (EaaS)

Report Includes

An updated overview and in-depth analysis of the global markets for edge computing technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Discussion of industry growth driving factors and major technology issues and challenges affecting the market for edge computing technologies as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2022-2027)

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global edge computing market, and corresponding market share analysis by business segment, provider type, end-use industry, and region

Updated information on recent market dynamics, industry shifts and regulations, and the impact of Covid-19 and other macroeconomic variables that will influence this market over the analysis period

Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of Porter's five forces analysis and value chain analysis considering both micro

and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market

Review of key granted patents and patents published on edge computing technologies by Mar 2023

A look at the major growth strategies adopted by leading players operating in the edge computing industry, along with their recent developments, strategic alliances, and competitive benchmarking

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Business Segment

Introduction

Hardware

Types of Edge Computing Hardware

Software

Services

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Provider Type

Introduction

Cloud Providers

Enterprises

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Industry

Introduction

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Telecommunications

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Financial Services

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Agriculture

Construction

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North American Market Outlook

European Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Market Outlook

Rest of the World (Row) Market Outlook

Chapter 8 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Granted Patents (2019-2023)

List of Key Granted Patents (2020-2023)

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Introduction

Strategic Analysis

Key Research Institutes in Edge Computing Industry

Chapter 10 M&A and Funding Outlook

M&A Analysis

Startup Funding in the Edge Computing Industry

Top Investors in the Edge Computing Industry

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

