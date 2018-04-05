Global Edible Insects (Crickets, Mealworms, Black Soldier Flies, Buffalos, Grasshoppers, Ants, Silkworms, Cicadas, and Others) Market 2018-2023

Edible insects market is expected to reach USD 1,181.6 million by 2023, supported by a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Growing population and decreasing food resources, increasing demand for protein rich food, high cost of animal protein, environmental sustainability with production and consumption of edible insects, high nutritional value of insects, and low risk of transmitting zoonotic diseases are driving the growth of global edible insects market. However, non-standardized regulatory framework across the globe, lack of awareness, psychological and ethical barriers, and allergies due to insect's consumption are the major factors restraining growth of this market to some extent.

The global edible insects market is mainly segmented by insect type (crickets, mealworms, black soldier flies, buffalos, grasshoppers, ants, silkworms, cicadas, and others), product type (whole insects, insect meal, insect powder, insect protein bars and protein shakes, insect baked product and snacks, insect confectionaries, insect beverages, insect oil, and others), application (human consumption, animal nutrition, and cosmetics and pharmaceutical), and geography.

The whole insects commanded the largest share in 2017, owing to their easy availability, less cost as compared to processed insects, and unavailability of the processing techniques in some regions.

Geographically, the global edible insects market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North American region is expected to witness a significant growth in global edible insects market during the forecast period, primarily due to growing demand for environmental friendly high protein diets, aversion to highly processed foods, and growing concern about meat production.

Key questions answered in the report

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of insect type, product type, application, and regions/countries?

What is the historical market for edible insects across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2017-2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the global edible insects market?

Who are the major players in the global edible insects and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global edible insects market?

What are the recent developments in the global edible insects market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global edible insects market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global edible insects market and how do they compete with the global players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5. Regulatory Analysis

4.5.1. North America

4.5.1.1. U.S.

4.5.1.2. Canada

4.5.2. Europe

4.5.3. Asia-Pacific

4.5.4. Rest of World



5. Global Edible Insects Market, by Insect Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Crickets

5.3. Mealworms

5.4. Black Soldier Flies

5.5. Buffalos

5.6. Grasshoppers

5.7. Ants

5.8. Silkworm

5.9. Cicadas

5.10. Others



6. Global Edible Insects Market, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Whole Insects

6.3. Insect Meal

6.4. Insect Powder

6.5. Insect Protein Bars and Protein Shakes

6.6. Insect Baked Products and Snacks

6.7. Insect Confectioneries

6.8. Insect Beverages

6.9. Insect Oil

6.10. Others



7. Global Edible Insects Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Human Consumption

7.3. Animal Feed

7.4. Cosmetics and Pharmaceutical



8. Geographic Analysis

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. The Netherlands

8.3.2. Belgium

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. U.K.

8.3.5. Denmark

8.3.6. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. Thailand

8.4.2. China

8.4.3. Vietnam

8.4.4. Rest of APAC

8.5. Latin America

8.6. Middle East and Africa



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Kreca Ento-Food Bv (A Proti-Farm Company)

9.2. Thailand Unique

9.3. Entomo Farms

9.4. Haocheng Mealworm Inc.

9.5. Global Bugs Asia Co. Ltd.

9.6. AgriProtein Holdings Ltd

9.7. JIMINI`S (Entomo Ltd)

9.8. Enorm ApS

9.9. Chapul Inc.

9.10. Ynsect

9.11. Eat Grub Ltd.

9.12. Bitty Foods, LLC

9.13. Micronutris (A Subsidary of Eap Group)

9.14. Edible Inc.

9.15. Bug Solutely

9.16. Crik Nutrition

9.17. Enviro Flight, LLC

9.18. Exo Inc.

9.19. Entotech SAS

9.20. Deli Bugs Ltd.

9.21. Hargol Food Tech

9.22. Aspire Food Group

9.22. All Things Bugs, LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ln6lv5/global_edible?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-edible-insects-crickets-mealworms-black-soldier-flies-buffalos-grasshoppers-ants-silkworms-cicadas-and-others-market-2018-2023-300625091.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

