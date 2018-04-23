Global Edible Insects Market 2018-2023 - Environmentally Sustainable Production is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Worldwide Edible Insects Market (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an in-depth analysis on the market size and forecasts of the variety of segments of commercial available edible insects and bugs, including market opportunities across the globe.
This report provides insights into key market requirements gathered from consumers, stores, retail outlets, and shops and their preferences, priorities, and perception of commercially available edible insects. The study also covers key adoption factors such as user preferences on palate, tastes, age groups, consumption patterns, and coatings.
The report also provides the market opportunities, sizes, and forecasts of edible insects by ten different types of insect. The analysis in this report will help both edible bug vendors, suppliers, harvesters and food and beverage companies to develop strategies, marketing goals and business decisions based on the actionable market intelligence from this report.
The market for edible insects is segmented into three categories - Segments and Insect Types:
- By Segments - the market size and forecasts for edible insects is provided by four segment types - Raw, Coated, Powdered, Paste. Coated is further segmented by Bars, Candy, Chocolate, Cookies, Chips, Crackers, Snack Packs and Others. Powdered is further segmented by Flour, Baking Powder, Protein Powder, Salts and Others.
- By Types of Insect - Beetles; Caterpillars; Bees, Wasps and Ants; Grasshoppers, Locusts and Crickets; Cicadas, Plant Hoppers, Scale Insects, True bugs; Termites; Dragonflies; Flies; Others.
Market Forces
Drivers
- Demand for Nutrient-Rich Foods
- Environmentally Sustainable Production
- High Availability
- Food Security
Restraints
- Food and Health Regulations
Challenges
- Frameworks and Risk Assessments
- Populist Food Patterns and Icky Factor
Opportunities
- Global Push for Protein
- Food Discovery Trails
- Millennials and Gen Z
Some of the Companies Mentioned include:
- Acheta
- All Things Bugs
- Aspire Food Group (Aketta)
- Bugsolutely
- C-Fu foods
- Chloe's
- Coalo Valley Farms
- Coast
- Cowboy Cricket Farms
- Crick
- Critter Bitters
- EAT:EM
- Eco Insect Farming
- Edible Inc
- Enorm
- Entis
- Getsharp
- Global Bugs
- Griopro
- Eat Grub
- Gryo
- Hargol Food Tech
- Imago Insect Products
- Kric8
- Leader
- Livin farms
- MealFood europe
- Primal Future
- Rainbow Mealworms
- Chirps
- Unikmat
- Wholi
- Don Bugito
- Hopper Foods
- Insectable
Key Topics Covered
1 Edible Insects: Research Overview and Summary
1.1 Research Design
1.2 Executive Summary
2 Edible Insects: Market Overview and Forces
2.1 Market Introduction
2.2 Market Forces
3 Edible Insects: Market Size and Forecast by Segments
3.1 Market Overview and Trends
3.2 Raw
3.3 Coated
3.4 Powdered
3.5 Paste
4 Edible Insects: Market Size and Forecast by Insect Types
4.1 Market Overview and Trends
4.2 Beetles
4.3 Caterpillars
4.4 Bees, Wasps and Ants
4.5 Grasshoppers, Locusts and Crickets
4.6 Cicadas, Plant Hoppers, Scale Insects, Tree Bugs
4.7 Termites
4.8 Dragonflies
4.9 Flies
4.10 Others
5 Edible Insects: Market Size and Forecast - by Regions
5.1 Market Overview and Trends
5.2 North America
5.3 Europe
5.4 Asia-Pacific
5.5 Central America/Latin America
5.6 Middle-East and Africa
6 Edible Insects: Market Supply and Demand Trends
6.1 Key Market Participants and Products
6.2 Demand Side Analysis
