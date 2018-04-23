Global Edible Insects Market 2018-2023 - Environmentally Sustainable Production is Driving the Market

The report provides an in-depth analysis on the market size and forecasts of the variety of segments of commercial available edible insects and bugs, including market opportunities across the globe.

This report provides insights into key market requirements gathered from consumers, stores, retail outlets, and shops and their preferences, priorities, and perception of commercially available edible insects. The study also covers key adoption factors such as user preferences on palate, tastes, age groups, consumption patterns, and coatings.

The report also provides the market opportunities, sizes, and forecasts of edible insects by ten different types of insect. The analysis in this report will help both edible bug vendors, suppliers, harvesters and food and beverage companies to develop strategies, marketing goals and business decisions based on the actionable market intelligence from this report.

The market for edible insects is segmented into three categories - Segments and Insect Types:

By Segments - the market size and forecasts for edible insects is provided by four segment types - Raw, Coated, Powdered, Paste. Coated is further segmented by Bars, Candy, Chocolate, Cookies, Chips, Crackers, Snack Packs and Others. Powdered is further segmented by Flour, Baking Powder, Protein Powder, Salts and Others.

By Types of Insect - Beetles; Caterpillars; Bees, Wasps and Ants; Grasshoppers, Locusts and Crickets; Cicadas, Plant Hoppers, Scale Insects, True bugs; Termites; Dragonflies; Flies; Others.

Market Forces



Drivers

Demand for Nutrient-Rich Foods

Environmentally Sustainable Production

High Availability

Food Security

Restraints

Food and Health Regulations

Challenges

Frameworks and Risk Assessments

Populist Food Patterns and Icky Factor

Opportunities

Global Push for Protein

Food Discovery Trails

Millennials and Gen Z

Some of the Companies Mentioned include:



Acheta

All Things Bugs

Aspire Food Group (Aketta)

Bugsolutely

C-Fu foods

Chloe's

Coalo Valley Farms

Coast

Cowboy Cricket Farms

Crick

Critter Bitters

EAT:EM

Eco Insect Farming

Edible Inc

Enorm

Entis

Getsharp

Global Bugs

Griopro

Eat Grub

Gryo

Hargol Food Tech

Imago Insect Products

Kric8

Leader

Livin farms

MealFood europe

Primal Future

Rainbow Mealworms

Chirps

Unikmat

Wholi

Don Bugito

Hopper Foods

Insectable

Key Topics Covered



1 Edible Insects: Research Overview and Summary

1.1 Research Design

1.2 Executive Summary



2 Edible Insects: Market Overview and Forces

2.1 Market Introduction

2.2 Market Forces



3 Edible Insects: Market Size and Forecast by Segments

3.1 Market Overview and Trends

3.2 Raw

3.3 Coated

3.4 Powdered

3.5 Paste



4 Edible Insects: Market Size and Forecast by Insect Types

4.1 Market Overview and Trends

4.2 Beetles

4.3 Caterpillars

4.4 Bees, Wasps and Ants

4.5 Grasshoppers, Locusts and Crickets

4.6 Cicadas, Plant Hoppers, Scale Insects, Tree Bugs

4.7 Termites

4.8 Dragonflies

4.9 Flies

4.10 Others



5 Edible Insects: Market Size and Forecast - by Regions

5.1 Market Overview and Trends

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5 Central America/Latin America

5.6 Middle-East and Africa



6 Edible Insects: Market Supply and Demand Trends

6.1 Key Market Participants and Products

6.2 Demand Side Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q36z2m/global_edible?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-edible-insects-market-2018-2023---environmentally-sustainable-production-is-driving-the-market-300634306.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

