Global Editorial Images Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2019-2024 with Profiles of Key Players - Getty Images, Visual China Group (VCG), Shutterstock, Adobe

The global editorial images market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period 2018-2024



Engaging across broader touchpoints is becoming a major trend in the global editorial market. With marketing coming to the forefront, there is a more holistic approach that is being taken by vendors to expand their purview. Another offset of this is the standardization of the pricing system, where prices are based on the size and does not cover any credits, subscriptions, or discounts.



Seeing as personalized content is becoming the need of the hour, vendors are deep-diving into the recording of purchase history, analyzing data of users, and using smart technology to display the visual content that is needed. While North America is currently leading the global editorial images market, China and India will be among the fastest-growing markets during the forecast periods due to their current state of the economy and increased accessibility to relevant imagery.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the heat gun market during the forecast period:

Superior Journalism: A New Reality

Widespread Media Layoffs

The Rise of the De-territorialized, Hyper-connected News Ecosystem

Syndication of Editorial Content

AI and ML in the Editorial Images Landscape

Editorial Images Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed market segmentation by application, channels, use-case, and geography. Fast-moving fluctuations in global, international, national, and local news and politics have kept audiences buried in newspapers and news-oriented magazines and online platforms. Naturally, the demand for news editorial images has gone up.



This is bolstered by the growth in the array of news sources. Media organizations, especially messaging apps, that are experimenting with newsgroups, quizzes, broadcasts list, and more to cater to changing consumer demand for less confrontational and more private areas to have relevant conversations.



Another stand-out driver is that the millennial population is spending much less time on news than the preceding generations and heat maps have pointed to headlines and contents accounting for the most viewed elements in a news article online, thereby increasing the relevance of editorial images.



The trend of veering away from end-to-end and self-contained text toward visual storytelling and alternative story forms is growing. Important matters in these publications are spread across double-pages and heavily illustrated with charts, infographics, and maps. Such strategies are turning around the demand for visual content from newspapers as well as other types of illustrative editorial content. However, unlike earlier, circulation/quantifying eyeballs was the main goal, now it is about getting in front of the right audience, driving a holistic view of visual content across the board.

The shift in business models in the publishing industry is putting the attention back on a wide variety of content such as blogs, newsletters, and eBooks. As media and publishing companies are turning the focus on retention and loyalty, newsletters are gaining prominence once again. The market is also benefitting from the influx of non-fiction titles, which have grown due to the high flexibility for the tonality of content among schools and libraries.



The upsurge in social and political discourses has also increased the number of non-fiction books by celebrities and public figures, which is driving the demand for images for both covers and inside pages. As books and others such as memoirs and autobiographies get picked up more often on account of a high amount of interest in real-life stories, licenses are witnessing higher revenues.



The documentary segment is expected to be driven by news organizations and specialist libraries as they are looking for more authenticity than stock image sites. Portrait-style editorial images are gaining traction, specifically those of famous personalities such as scientists and politicians as magazines look beyond conventional representations and look to feature more arresting pictures. Larger-than-life pictures and extremely tight portraits are thus doing well on stock picture platforms.

The illustrative segment is primed to grow as the winds of change in the consumer paradigm create whole new avenues for the market demand. Review sites and blogs have blown up in recent times as general distrust spreads, and consumers seek social proof. Conceptual images of products, brands, and places are being used to help tell stories and convey ideas.

Editorial Images Market: Geography



North America's abandonment of print channels is the fastest, with social platforms and internet-centric organizations coming to the forefront. Both newspapers and consumer magazines, while mature, are witnessing falling revenues with decreasing volumes. Publications are moving to digital and sharing and outsourcing services, and major cost-cutting imperatives are in place. The region also witnesses high investments in other revenue streams to live off, moving into spaces such as events and videos, fueled by the focus on creating better user experiences to prevent the erosion of viewership.

The growth of the European images market has picked up, stimulated by attractive financing conditions and growing profitability. Countries across Europe have shown mixed performances; however, several major economies are on their way to stabilize this growth. Successful European news and publishing sites do not use paid tactics to the degrees used by websites in North America. This makes using engaging content across websites to drive engagement and increase re-visits important. This has made the context for images imperative.

Key Vendor Analysis



A majority of large players have entered into partnerships, acquisitions, and distribution deals in the global editorial images market. Major agencies such as Getty Images has largely been the go-to for editorial stock photos, often represent smaller ones, benefitting from their exclusive content and giving them an opening.



However, a lot of these leading companies are growing, not from new sales but from eating into the share of other smaller agencies. Several vendors have a global presence and have created strong brand images for their products. Besides, several small and large vendors are altering the stock photography business by new approaches and models, such as making mobile a platform. With a lot of these vendors trying to cut costs considering the shrinking revenues, offering any kind of service apart from the basics is limiting their growth. A lot of players work with owners of the rights of editorial content and contributing photographers to offer commercial clearance by acquiring the proper permissions.



The market is highly competitive with major players competing to gain a higher market share. Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, and frequent changes in end-user preferences constitute significant risks for the vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 State of The Global Economy

7.2.1 Deepening of Global Economic Connections

7.3 Global Editorial Images Market: An Overview

7.3.1 Business Model



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Superior Journalism

8.1.2 Rise of News Aggregators

8.1.3 Widespread Media Layoffs

8.1.4 De-territorialized & Hyper-Connected News Ecosystem

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Growth of Image Theft and Misappropriation

8.2.2 Transfer of Value from Artists to Platforms

8.2.3 Grey Areas in Licensing & Violation of Copyrights

8.2.4 Audio and Video Reign over Images

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Syndication of Editorial Content

8.3.2 Diversity and Inclusion

8.3.3 Scripts Flipping to Highlight Social Issues

8.3.4 AI and ML in Editorial Images Landscape



9 Global Editorial Images Market

9.1 Market Size & Forecast

9.2 Five Forces Analysis

9.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

9.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

9.2.5 Competitive Rivalry



10 By Application

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 News

10.4 Entertainment

10.5 Sports

10.6 Archival



11 By Channel

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Newspapers

11.4 Magazines

11.5 Others



12 By Use Case

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Documentary

12.4 Illustrative



13 By Geography

Key Company Profiles



Getty Images

Visual China Group (VCG)

Shutterstock

Adobe

Other Prominent Vendors



123RF

Alamy

AP Images

Redux Pictures

East News

DepositPhotos

Dissolve

Dreamstime

ImagineChina

The Mega Agency

Newscom

PR Photos

Agence France Presse (AFP)

Reuters Pictures

SilverHub Media

Superstock

NHK Video Bank

Nippon News

WENN

ZUMA Press

