Global EdTech Leaders Witness Radical Learning Transformation at D2L Fusion 2024

Sold-Out User Conference Explored the Future of Learning

TORONTO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, wrapped its annual Fusion user conference, a sold-out event in Toronto. Fusion 2024's many speakers and sessions highlighted how learning can be further transformed with product innovation, improved accessibility, greater personalization, and a more human-centric approach to artificial intelligence.

Over 1,400 people from more than 16 countries attended Fusion 2024 in-person with an additional 1800 virtual attendees. Learning leaders and experts from K-12, higher education, and organizations around the world explored cutting-edge learning innovations, shared deep educational insights, and contributed to a vibrant community of learning professionals in over 215 sessions.

Highlights from Fusion include:

The launch of D2L Lumi , a strategic AI feature for D2L Brightspace across Creator+, Performance+ and all product lines that can help to improve achievement for learners, enhance efficiency for course authors and provide valuable insights for leadership. The initial launch includes four key features, Lumi Quiz, Lumi Idea, Lumi Practice and Lumi Chat. Learn more about D2L Lumi at D2L.com/Lumi.

, a leading SaaS learning solution and provider of interactive content creation software with a global user base of over 200 million individuals in more than 50 countries. The arrival of Achievement+ for Brightspace . This new package helps higher education institutions and other organizations easily deliver and report on outcome-based education. D2L Achievement+ makes it easier to help learners achieve their goals, with an intuitive interface to manage and align learning outcomes to course material, while a dashboard of centralized program outcome achievement data helps simplify reporting for accreditation and boosts insights for continual learning improvement. Learn more about Achievement+ at D2L.com/Brightspace/Achievement.

, which brought together thought leaders from corporate learning and education. The summit focused on exploring the transformative changes currently reshaping both education and work, including a panel discussion on learning and development for organizational success and a fireside chat exploring the realities of AI adoption. A dynamic keynote by Elatia Abate on the future of work, multiple sessions on artificial intelligence for online learning enhancement, innovations in EdTech for accelerated learning, Brightspace's accessibility enhancements, impactful micro-credentialing, product deep dives, demo stations, partner symposiums, and so much more.

"This was a terrific Fusion with groundbreaking announcements. We truly showed how we can transform learning to make it more accessible, captivating, personalized and meaningful for people all over the world. We explored innovative ideas and introduced new products and tools that will expand the horizons of learning for years to come," said John Baker, Founder and CEO of D2L. "It was inspiring to meet and talk with so many world-class experts, educators, and learners to explore how we can create greater impact, achieve better outcomes, and deepen the human connection to learning. I'm more excited than ever to keep working to help people achieve more than they dreamed possible."

"I would tell anyone who hasn't been before, they should definitely go. You have a wealth of knowledge through your peers around you," said Joe Bohi, Customer Liaison at Southern New Hampshire University.

Fusion 2024 sold out quickly. To secure your place for Fusion 2025, taking place July 21-23 in Savannah, Georgia, register here.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

