Global Education and Learning Analytics Market Report 2018-2023

The "Education and Learning Analytics Market by Application, Component, Analytics Type, Deployment, End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The education and learning analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2018 to USD 7.1 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.6% during the forecast period.

The need for data-driven decisions to improve education quality is increasing with the growing volume of student's data generated from different systems, such as Virtual Learning Environment (VLE), Learning Management System (LMS), student information system, or a variety of library systems. The educational institutes and corporate organizations are analyzing students' data to gain insights about the students' behavior and interactions. Moreover, the growing adoption of mobile learning with the increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) among students is fueling data analytics trend with the availability of plenty of data.



The education and learning analytics market study aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across segments, such as component (software and services), application, deployment model, analytics type, end-user, and region.



Software segment is estimated to constitute the largest market size during the forecast period

The education and learning analytics market by component covers education and learning analytics software and associated services. The software segment outperforms the services segment and would see the maturation in the future due to the higher adoption. Hence, professional services, such as consulting, and support and maintenance services, are expected to gain traction in the next 5 years.



Performance management application segment is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue generation during the forecast period

Accessing and integrating disparate data across K-12, colleges, and universities is tedious. Education and learning analytics software enable educational institutes to access and integrate the data across multiple systems. This data analysis enables institutes to make data informed decisions around student performance. This, in turn, helps them proactively intervene students' at-risk, devise personalized content, and ultimately improve the success rate.



Predictive analytics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Predictive analytics provides insights on near future events based on exploration of past events. Predictive analytics emerged as a promising field, providing insights to students and teachers for adopting enhanced practices to improve performance. Moreover, predictive analytics helps students know whether the student is working in right direction to achieve the learning goals. Similarly, this type of analytics helps teachers identify students who are at-risk and need intervention to improve performance.



North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The global behavioral biometrics market by region covers 5 major geographic regions: North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the market from 2018 to 2023, due to the presence of a large number of solution vendors in the US.



Recent Developments:

In September 2018 , SAP added new machine learning capabilities to its SAP Analytics Cloud solution which enable automated detection of issues before they arise, and provides performance prediction and identification of risks. Furthermore, the solution enables autonomous creation of advanced dashboards and storyboards, and provides hyper-personalized insights into suppliers, vendors, and customers' data.

, SAP added new machine learning capabilities to its SAP Analytics Cloud solution which enable automated detection of issues before they arise, and provides performance prediction and identification of risks. Furthermore, the solution enables autonomous creation of advanced dashboards and storyboards, and provides hyper-personalized insights into suppliers, vendors, and customers' data. In January 2018 , Microsoft introduced updates to its Office 365 Education with enhanced input, collaboration, and analytics capabilities, such as dictation in Microsoft Office, improved access to assignments, assignment analytics for teachers, and class collaboration with Microsoft Teams, a platform that combines workplace chat, meetings, notes, and attachments.

, Microsoft introduced updates to its Office 365 Education with enhanced input, collaboration, and analytics capabilities, such as dictation in Microsoft Office, improved access to assignments, assignment analytics for teachers, and class collaboration with Microsoft Teams, a platform that combines workplace chat, meetings, notes, and attachments. In June 2018 , IBM partnered with Scholastic, a multinational publishing, education, and media company, and Edmodo, an educational technology company offering a communication, collaboration, and coaching platform to K-12 schools and teachers, to integrate the 2 companies' technologies with IBM's Watson Education platform. Scholastic would make available media, articles, and nonfiction content from its Scholastic Go and ScienceFlix libraries in IBM's Watson Education, which would use machine learning to cater recommendations for individual students' abilities and curricular needs.

Key Questions addressed by the report:

Define, describe, and forecast the education and learning analytics market based on applications, components, analytics types, deployment modes, end-users, and regions

Detailed analysis of market's subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributors to the total market

Revenue forecast of the market's segments with respect to 5 major regions, namely, North America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

, , (APAC), and (MEA), and Detailed analysis of the competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and business expansion activities, in the market

Analysis of the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, influencing the growth of the market

