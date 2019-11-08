Global Electric Bicycle (E-Bike) Market Insights, Trends & Forecast 2019-2023: Reducing Cost of Li-ion Batteries, Advancements in Technological Innovations, Increasing Government Initiatives

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Bicycle (E-Bike) Market (by Product Type, Motor Type & Battery Type): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-bike market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% during the period spanning 2019-2023. The market is expected to be valued at US$21.13 billion in 2023.



The growth of the market has been driven by accelerating economic growth, rising urbanization, increasing traffic congestion, upsurge in tourism activities and higher fuel prices. The growth of the market would be challenged by hiking prices of e-bikes, the requirement of frequent charging and risk with Lithium-ion batteries. To overcome the challenges in the market, noteworthy trends like reducing the cost of Li-ion batteries, advancements in technological innovations and increasing government initiatives are expected to boost the market in the future.



The global e-bike market is categorized on the basis of product type, motor type, and battery type. On the basis of product type, the global e-bike market can broadly be divided as, Pedelecs, Throttle, and Scooters & Motorcycles. In terms of motor type, the global market can be categorized into Hub motor, Mid-drive motor, and Others. On the basis of battery type, the global e-bike market can be segmented into Lead-acid, Lithium-ion, Nickel-metal hydride and Others.



The fastest-growing regional market is Europe due to increasing urbanization, rising disposable income, increasing tourism activities, development of technologically advanced and lightweight e-bikes and heightened demand for eco-friendly vehicles. The Asia Pacific represents one of the largest e-bike markets and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels. North America is an emerging market where growth lies in increasing investment in-vehicle charging infrastructure and research support for innovative high-density batteries.



Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global e-bike market, segmented on the basis of product type, motor type and battery type.

The major regional markets ( Asia Pacific , Europe , North America , Latin America and Middle East & Africa ) have been analyzed.

, , , and & ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Shimano Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Accell Group, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. and the Bosch Group) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of E-Bike

1.3 Key Components of E-bike

1.4 Advantages of E-bike

1.5 Disadvantages of E-bike

1.6 Segmentation of E-Bike

1.7 Cost of E-Bike over Bike and Car



2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global E-Bike Market by Value

2.2 Global E-Bike Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global E-Bike Market Forecast by Volume

2.4 Global E-Bike Market Penetration

2.5 Global E-Bike Market by Product Type

2.5.1 Global Pedelec E-Bike Market by Value

2.5.2 Global Pedelec E-Bike Market Forecast by Value

2.5.3 Global Throttle E-Bike Market by Value

2.5.4 Global Throttle E-Bike Market Forecast by Value

2.5.5 Global Scooter & Motorcycle E-Bike Market by Value

2.5.6 Global Scooter & Motorcycle E-Bike Market Forecast by Value

2.6 Global E-Bike Market by Motor Type

2.7 Global E-Bike Market by Battery Type

2.8 Global E-Bike Market by Region



3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 Asia Pacific

3.1.1 Asia Pacific E-Bike Market by Value

3.1.2 Asia Pacific E-Bike Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 China E-Bike Market by Value

3.1.4 China E-Bike Market Forecast by Value

3.1.5 Asia Pacific (Excluding China) E-Bike Market by Value

3.1.6 Asia Pacific (Excluding China) E-Bike Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Latin America

3.5 Middle East & Africa



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.2 Expanding Urbanization

4.1.3 Increasing Traffic Congestion

4.1.4 Upsurge in Tourism Activities

4.1.5 Higher Fuel Prices

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Reducing Cost of Li-ion Batteries

4.2.2 Advancements in Technological Innovations

4.2.3 Increasing Government Initiatives

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Hiking Prices of E-Bikes

4.3.2 Requirement of Frequent Charging

4.3.3 Risk with Lithium-ion Batteries



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

5.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Shimano, Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

6.3 Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

6.4 Accell Group

6.5 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

6.6 The Bosch Group



