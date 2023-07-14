Global Electric Fencing Market Projected to Reach $594.08 Million by 2032: Growing Demand for Security and Border Protection Drives Market Expansion

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Fencing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric fencing market size is expected to reach USD 594.08 million by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth. 

Growing demand for electric fence systems for security, arable land security, and border-related intrusions are essential drivers of market revenue growth. Electric Fencing is working efficiently at a reasonable cost, thus propelling the market of electric fencing during the forecast period. Recent global disputes like the Russian and Ukrainian wars encourage countries to spend more on border security. India's expenditure on border security is increasing due to India - China border combat.

An electric fence improves farm safety since it prevents unauthorized wild animal entry. It acts as a robust physical barrier to farm security. The market is anticipated to expand as farm owners adopt electric fences to keep wild animals away from their property. The electric fence is the foundation of this surveillance system. A warning is sent to the farmers right away by the monitoring system whenever a wild animal tries to breach the fence.

The need for electric fences is also anticipated to rise as farm owners increasingly utilize them to protect their property from wild animals by creating a wall that prevents incursion. Electric fence market expansion is expected to be fueled by rising demand for a system to secure warehouses, storage facilities, and agricultural operations.

Electric fences are sometimes used to deter suicide attempts on high buildings and to lessen the frequency of graffiti and other small-time crimes. Due to the high crime rates in South Africa, perimeter defenses like electric fences are frequently found around private homes. Palisade fences that are electrified were often employed.

Companies Mentioned

  • Dare Products
  • Gallagher
  • High Tech Pet
  • Kencove
  • Mpumalanga
  • Parker McCrory Mfg
  • PetSafe
  • Premier1Supplies
  • Tru-Test Group and Woodstream

Electric Fencing Market Report Highlights

  • Permanent fence segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing cases of unauthorized border crossings.
  • In 2022, agriculture segment will have the largest share due to the use of electric fences by landowners to safeguard their crops.
  • North America will dominate the bulk of global revenue shares due to the growing construction of walls in the United States to increase focus on national security and prevent undocumented immigration into the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Electric Fencing Market Insights
4.1. Electric Fencing Market - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Electric Fencing Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Increase adoption of electric fencing by farm
4.2.1.2. Use of fences for armed violence to seal international borders
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. High maintenance cost
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Electric Fencing Industry trends
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Electric Fencing Market, by Type

6. Global Electric Fencing Market, by Application

7. Global Electric Fencing Market, by Geography

8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
8.1.1. Expansion
8.1.2. Acquisitions
8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

9. Company Profiles

