Global Electric Household Appliances Market, 2019: Annual Estimates & Forecasts (2016-2024) with Profiles on 191 Market Players

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in Thousand Units by the following Product Segments:

Major Electric Household Appliances (Compactors, Dishwashers, Disposers, Dryers, Freezers, Microwave Ovens, Range Hoods, Electric Ranges, Refrigerators, Vacuum Cleaners, Washing Machines, Water Heater, Room ACs, and others)

Small Electric Household Appliances (Blenders, Bread Makers, Broilers, Can Openers, Coffee Makers, Electric Knives, Food Choppers, Food Processors, Irons, Mixers, Toaster Ovens, Toasters, Waffle Irons, and Miscellaneous)

The report profiles 191 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AB Electrolux ( Sweden )

) BSH Bosch-Siemens Hausgerate GmbH ( Germany )

) GE Appliances, a Haier Company ( USA )

) Groupe SEB ( France )

) Haier Group ( China )

) Hamilton Beach Brands Inc. ( USA )

) Hitachi Appliances Inc. ( Japan )

) Indesit Company SpA ( Italy )

) Jarden Consumer Solutions ( USA )

) LG Electronics Inc. (Korea)

Maytag Corporation ( USA )

) Miele & CIE KG ( Germany )

) Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ( Japan )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Royal Philips Electronics NV ( The Netherlands )

) Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Korea)

Spectrum Brand Holdings ( USA )

) Whirlpool Corp. ( USA )

Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Major Electric Household Appliances

Small Electric Household Appliances



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Electric Household Appliances - Global Market Overview

Regional Landscape

Developing Markets to Drive Growth, Asia-Pacific Leads

China and India - Major Growth Drivers

Other Growing Regions

Developed Markets Exhibit Modest Growth Prospects

Major Household Appliances Market

Global Washing Machines Market

Demand for Room Air Conditioners on the Rise

Global Microwave Ovens Market

Competition

Small Household Appliances Market

Convenience, Connectivity and Health Interests Drive Demand

Key Product Trends in the Household Electric Appliances



3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS

Growth of the Residential Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Expansion

Skyrocketing Electricity Prices Remain a Challenge

Ballooning Global Population Pushes Demand

Rapid Urbanization Spurs Demand for Household Appliances

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth

Rising Standard of Living Drive Market Growth

Building Renovations & Home Restructuring Projects Offer Growth Opportunities

Transition in Family Systems Drive Demand

Energy Efficient Appliances Grow in Demand

Technology Innovations Spearhead Market Growth

Emerging Design Trends in Home Appliances Market during 2018

Add-Ons Give a New Look

Use of Natural Materials

Increasing Use of Pastel Colors

Bold, Bright Colors are In

Technological Innovations in the Major Household Appliances Segment

Accessibility

Task Support and Organization

Intelligence

Controllability and Automation

Internet of Things

Smart Technology in Major Household Appliances

Smart, Connected Kitchens - The Future

Trend towards Transitional Kitchens Drive Demand

Ballooning Ageing Population Drives Demand for Ergonomically Designed Appliances

LED Lights Widespread Popularity in Home Appliances

Quest for the Sound of Silence

Plastics Replace Metals in Appliances

Internet Sales Continue to Grab Market Share

Social Networks and Home Appliances: An Effective Combination

Rising Electricity Costs Dampen Growth Prospects



4. A SEGMENTAL REVIEW

WASHING MACHINES

Demand for User-Friendly, Time Saving Washers

REFRIGERATORS

Most Enticing Trends in the Home Refrigeration Segment

New Features in Refrigerators

Select Refrigerator Innovations

LG Plans New Fridge with Cameras and Amazon Alexa

Futuristic Features for Refrigerators

Popular Refrigerator Models

HOUSEHOLD VACUUM CLEANERS

Growing Demand for Vacuum Cleaners Integrated with HEPA Filtration Technology

Growing Penetration of Service Robotics to Take Household Vacuum Cleaning to the Next Level

Global Market for Robotic-Vacuum Cleaners

Demand for Cordless and Battery Powered Vacuum Cleaners on the Rise

Style Scores High

Increasing Demand for Compact Vacuums

AIR CONDITIONERS

Room Air Conditioners (RACs) Continue to Dominate the Global ACs Market

Split ACs and Mini-Splits Surge in Demand

Asian Players Call the Shots

DISHWASHERS

Dishwashers Continue to Attract Consumer Attention

MICROWAVE OVENS

A High Potential Market

ENERGY EFFICIENT DRYERS

A Growing Market

COFFEE MAKERS

Coffee Makers Continue to Gain Wider Acceptance

ELECTRIC IRONS



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Electric Household Appliances - Market Segmentation

Major Electric Household Appliances

Profile of Select Major Electric Household Appliance Type

Dishwashers

Food Waste Disposers

Microwave Ovens

Types of Microwave Ovens Based on Contemporary Functions

Microwaving: Prevents Leaching of Vitamins

Microwaving: Does Not Pose Risk of Radiation

Uneven Heating Leads to Survival of Microorganisms

Microwave Cooks Frozen Food Safely

Electric Ranges

Types of Cooking Ranges

Refrigerators

Washing Machines

On' with the New Automatic Machine

Horizontal-Axis Washing Machines (HWM)

Horizontal-Axis Vs. Vertical-Axis Washers

Advantages of Horizontal-Axis Washing Machines

Front Load Vis-a-vis Top Load Washing Machines

Vacuum Cleaners

Cyclonic Action Vacuum Cleaner

Upright Vacuum Cleaners

Backpack Vacuums for Surface Cleaning

Robotic Floor Care Equipment

Small Electric Appliances

Profile of Select Major Small Electric Household Appliance Type

Coffee Makers

Specialty Brew Machines

Mixers

Electric Irons



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

JennAir Introduces Defiant New Design Expression, RISE

Hotpoint Introduces New Steam Ovens

KitchenAid Unveils New Hue

KitchenAid Unveils New Countertop Appliances

KitchenAid Introduces New Metal Food Grinder

Spectrum Unveils Latest Products

Electrolux Unveils i9 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Electrolux Introduces Bioplastic Refrigerator

Dyson Introduces Cyclone V10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Panasonic Introduces New Range of Steam Irons

Electrolux and Midea Unveils AEG brand

BSH Unveils New Range of Ovens

Xiaomi Unveils New Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Eureka Introduces New Generation of Vacuum Cleaners

Keurig Green Mountain Unveils New K-Elite Coffee Maker

Coolworld Unveils Haier Thermocool Energy Saving Appliances

Samsung Unveils Wind-Free Air Conditioner & System Air Conditioner

Tefal Unveils New Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Gourmia Unveils New Gadgets with Voice Control

ILIFE Unveils New Robot Vacuum A8

BSH Household Appliances Unveils Elite Luxury Brand Gaggenau'

Whirlpool Unveils Smart ENERGY STAR Certified Dishwasher

LG Electronics Unveils Smart Kitchen Products

Whirlpool Introduces Smart All-In-One Care Washer and Dryer

GE Appliances Introduces Industry-Exclusive Kitchen Hub

Whirlpool Unveils Smart Front Control Range

GE Appliances Unveils GE Caf Pro Range

Whirlpool Introduces Smart Over the Range Microwave

Samsung Unveils WW6850N Washing Machine

Xeros Technologies Releases Three New Technologies

Gourmia Unveils Three New Coffee Makers

LG Unveils New InstaView ThinQ Smart Refrigerator

GE Launches Wall Oven with LCD Screen Display

LG Unveils Larger Version of Revolutionary Styler

Samsung Introduces HotBlast Microwave Oven

Teka Unveils WISH, Its Latest Built-in Product Range

Nescaf Unveils Two Premium Whole Bean to Cup Coffee Machines

Hotpoint Releases New Go Healthy Small Appliances Range

Usha Unveils Imprezza Plus Mixer Grinder

Breville Unveils Precision Brewer

RUSSELL HOBBS Unveils Retro Style and Glass Accent Series Kitchen Appliances

Samsung Unveils Star Wars POWERbot Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Miele Introduces First Ever Bagless Vacuum Cleaners



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

M.Video Merges with Rival Eldorado

GE Appliances Signs Agreement with award-winning Chesapeake Homes

KTD Group Establish Production Line in Ukraine

Dayou Group Acquires Dongbu Daewoo Electronics

Panasonic Starts Production of Refrigerators in India

BSH Plans to Produce Fully Networked Production Line

Samsung US New Home Appliance Factory Starts Producing Washing Machines

LG to Start Operating New Washing Machine Factory in US

Groupe SEB and Zahran Merges Appliances and Cookware Businesses in Egypt

Mitsubishi Electric Starts Factory for Room Air Conditioners in Turkey

Whirlpool Expands Manufacturing Facility in Argentina

BSH Hausgerte Starts Two New Factories in Poland

Electrolux Takes Over Best

Havells Takes Over Lloyd Electric & Engineering

Midea Group Starts Technology Center in Silicon Valley

BSH Hausgerte Plans to Sell the Ironing Business

Phoenix Investors Buys Whirlpool Corporation Property in Cleveland, Tenn

Electrolux Acquires Anova



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Major Electric Household Appliances Market by Region

Major Electric Household Appliances Market by Product Segment

Small Electric Household Appliances Market by Region

Small Electric Household Appliances Market by Product Segment



