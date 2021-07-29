Global Electric Passenger Cars Market Report 2021: Favorable Government Initiatives to Promote Adoption - Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Passenger Cars Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric passenger cars market size is expected to reach USD 1.04 trillion by 2028, growing at a anticipated CAGR of 32.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising crude oil prices, coupled with favorable government initiatives to promote electric vehicle adoption, are expected to drive the demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Moreover, increased benefits offered by electric vehicles over internal combustion vehicles, such as lower total cost of ownership, better performance and zero fuel emission, are anticipated to contribute to the growing demand for EVs in the forthcoming years.



The cost of electric vehicle batteries has been declining over the past few years owing to the mass-scale production of electric vehicle batteries and technological advancements. This has resulted in a decrease in the cost of electric vehicles as the battery is one of the most expensive and prominent parts of an electric vehicle.

In 2010, an electric vehicle battery costed more than USD 1,000 per kWh. The price dropped in 2020 to over USD 135 per kWh. This decline in the cost of electric vehicle batteries is expected to create significant opportunities for users and manufacturers over the forecast period.



The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in lockdowns and social distancing globally, consequently leading to losses for automobile, manufacturing, entertainment, restaurant and hospitality industries. The unfavorable business scenario has impacted the production of electric vehicles in 2020.

However, the overall sales of electric passenger cars increased by over 40% in 2020, reaching around 3 million units. Several companies across the developed and emerging economies have increased their electric vehicle charging stations post lockdown. Moreover, the market did not face significant losses during the pandemic due to increased demand. Besides, with favorable government initiatives to support electric vehicle adoption, the market will likely witness significant growth over the coming decade.



In 2020, Europe captured around 45% of the electric passenger cars demand and is estimated to register a CAGR exceeding 39% over the forecast period. This share is attributed to the rising demand for electric passenger cars in countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Norway, Netherlands and Sweden.

Moreover, 2020 was the target year for the EU's emission standards that limit the average CO2 emissions per km driven for new cars. The European government also increased subsidies in countries such as France, Germany and Italy to increase the sale of electric vehicles in the region and counter the pandemic's effect.



Electric Passenger Cars Market Report Highlights

The market for electric passenger cars was valued at USD 120.81 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of around 32% over the forecast period

in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of around 32% over the forecast period In terms of product, Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment emerged as the largest segment in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

Europe held the largest share in 2020 as the government in the region increased subsidies to boost electric vehicle sales

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Electric Passenger Cars Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Electric Passenger Cars Market Dynamics

3.4 Electric Passenger Cars Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5 Electric Passenger Cars Industry Analysis - PEST

3.6 Electric Passenger Cars - Top Selling Models, By Brand

3.7 Electric Passenger Cars Government Regulations

3.8 Electric Passenger Cars Market - COVID-19 Impact

3.9 Electric Passenger Cars Market: Key Company Analysis, 2020



Chapter 4 Electric Passenger Cars Market: Product Segment Analysis

4.1 Electric Passenger Cars Market: By Product Segment Outlook & Market Share 2020 and 2028

4.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

4.2.1 BEV market, by region, 2016 - 2028

4.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

4.3.1 PHEV market, by region, 2016 - 2028



Chapter 5 Electric Passenger Cars Market: Regional Segment Analysis

5.1 Electric Passenger Cars Market: Regional Outlook & Market Share 2020 and 2028

5.2 North America

5.2.1 U.S.

5.2.2 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 U.K.

5.3.2 Germany

5.3.3 France

5.3.4 Norway

5.3.5 Sweden

5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 China

5.4.2 Japan

5.3.3 Korea

5.3.4 Rest of the Asia Pacific

5.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competition Dashboard

6.2 Company Profiles

BYD Company Ltd.

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Nissan Motor Company

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited

Tesla

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Volkswagen AG

Lucid Motors

Rivian

Karma Automotive

Fisker Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1z4pek

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

