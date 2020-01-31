Global Electric Truck & Bus Charging Infrastructure Markets to 2030 - Key Focus on Advancement of Ultra-fast Charging Technology, Interoperability Between Chargers, and Network Expansion
DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Truck and Bus Charging Infrastructure Market Opportunity Analysis, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Electrification in Commercial Vehicles (CV) will increase globally with the framing of strict emission regulations. The need for the charging infrastructure is growing with the electric CV sales, and the market for charging equipment manufacturers is expected to open up with huge opportunities.
This study provides an overview of the key technology trends in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market and also provides the demand forecast of charging stations and revenue forecast of the charging equipment market till 2030.
Out of 4 charging types (plug-in charging, induction charging, pantograph charging, and battery swapping), plug-in charging is widely used, and hence, different types of plug-in charging are studied in brief. Electric CV sales will reach 2.18 million units globally by 2030, creating a huge demand for electric vehicle charging equipment, whose revenue is expected to grow to $885 billion globally, by 2030. This research study covers plug-in Alternating Current (AC) and Direct Current (DC) charging systems used for electric CV application.
China will clearly dominate, driven mainly by aggressive incentive structures, both for electric vehicles and purchase and installation of charging equipment across highways. Europe and North America are expected to be the next largest markets after China.
DC fast charging technology will be the widely adopted technology for CVs. Up to 350 kW ultra-fast DC chargers are developed to charge medium and heavy duty trucks. The next wave of charging technology, with more than 1 MW capacity, is under development by OEMs and charging equipment manufacturers. China is leading the electrification wave, with the introduction of new GB/T charging standard with capacity up to 900 kW.
Though high-capacity chargers are anticipated to be in place, the need for lower-power AC and DC charging units (up to 50 kW) will still exist in small quantities within cities; both fast and slow chargers will co-exist as the EV market expands. Charging associations like CHAdeMO and CHARIN are developing fast-charging technologies and standards to ensure interoperability of charging stations between various EV models.
With the development of charging technology and growth of the electric vehicle charging equipment market, expectations from fleets will increase in the long term, including reduced charging time, geographical coverage, parking feasibility, and competitive pricing. Automakers, charging equipment manufacturers, and charging point operators are likely to collaborate in the near-to-short term to offer value-added offerings. Value-chain integration and ecosystem expansion will be the next focus.
Along with technology advancements, intense competition is foreseen among equipment manufacturers to adopt technologies and gain market share. With increasing potential, government, oil and gas companies, utility companies, OEMs, and other value-chain participants will soon invest in expanding the charging infrastructure. The study also discusses about the revenue models and demand forecast of charging equipment units in detail.
Companies Mentioned
- Siemens
- Bombardier
- SAIC (Anyo Charging)
- Chanje
- CHAdeMO
- CHARIN
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Charging Stations - Demand Forecast by 2030
- Global Electric Charging Equipment Market - Revenue Forecast
- Global Electric CV VIO Forecast - Overview
- Factors Driving EV Infrastructure
- Technology Roadmap
- Potential EV Charging Models
- Charging Infrastructure Standard by Region
- SWOT Analysis
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Powertrain Technology Segmentation
- Types of Charging Solutions
- Definitions
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
- Partial List of Industry Participants
3. Charger Types and Standards
- Charger Socket Types
- DC Charger Types and Standards
- Charging Capacity Versus Time
4. Electric Commercial Vehicle Charging Technology
- Schematic Representation of AC and DC Charging
- CHAdeMO
- CHAdeMO Chargers
- China - CEC and CHAdeMO Collaboration on Ultra-fast Charging Standard
- Charging Interface Initiative (CHARIN)
- Pantograph Charging
- Types of Pantograph Charging Solutions
- Induction Charging
- Battery Swapping
- Battery Swapping Ecosystem
- Future of Battery Chemistries
5. EV Charging Infrastructure - Incentives and Key Developments
- Incentives in North America
- Incentives in Europe
- Incentives in China
- North America - Charging Infrastructure Programs
- Europe - Charging Stations per 60 km Motorway
6. EV Charging Infrastructure Ecosystem and Business Model
- EV Charging Infrastructure - Value Chain Snapshot
- Key Participants in the EV Charging Infrastructure Value Chain
- Charging Ecosystem - Value Mapping
- Business Model Benchmarking of Key Operators
7. EV Charging Infrastructure Cost Analysis
- Electric Charging Infrastructure Costs - Assumptions
- Revenue Model by Time of Use
- Revenue Model by Energy Used
- Investments in Building Charging Infrastructure
- Charging Infrastructure Revenue Model
8. Truck and Bus Market Electrification Forecast
- Top 4 Market Trends Influencing the Adoption of Electric Vehicles
- Political and Legislative Posture to Accelerate Electrification
- TCO Comparison for Breakeven of Electrification
- TCO Comparison for Urban Delivery Application
- TCO Comparison for Long-haul Application
- Market Scenario Analysis of Electric CV Sales
- Global Electric CV VIO Forecast - Overview
- Electric LDT VIO Forecast by Region and Powertrain Type
- Electric MDT VIO Forecast by Region and Powertrain Type
- Electric HDT VIO Forecast by Region and Powertrain Type
- Electric Bus VIO Forecast by Region and Powertrain Type
9. Charging Equipment Market and Infrastructure Demand Forecast
- Use Case Analysis for Charging Types
- Electric Charging Infrastructure Demand Forecast - Assumptions
- Global Electric Charging Equipment Market - Revenue Forecast
- North America - Charging Station Demand Forecast
- Europe - Charging Station Demand Forecast
- China - Charging Station Demand Forecast
- Charging Equipment Market Demand Forecast by Region
10. Case Studies
- Siemens - Building Pantograph Solutions
- Bombardier - First Inductive Fast Charging System
- SAIC (Anyo Charging) - Engaged in Charging Operations
- Chanje - Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS)
11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - EV Charging Infrastructure for Commercial Vehicles
- Strategic Imperatives
12. Conclusions and Future Outlook
