Global Electric Truck Market Outlook 2019-2024: Driven by Stringent Emission Regulations & Technological Advancements

The global electric truck market is expected to register a CAGR of ~16.38% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the marker are the enactment of stringent emission norms imposed on commercial vehicles, and reduction in fuel and maintenance cost.

Governments across the world are putting pressure on manufacturers to reduce carbon emission caused due to diesel fuel combustion and tackle greenhouse gas emissions; in turn, pushing vehicle manufacturers to invest in developing electrified trucks while low emissions zones are driving fleets to replace diesel trucks with cleaner options.

However, there are certain risks associated with the adoption of e-trucks, such as new vehicles must prove to be dependable, consumers need to be educated, and dealers and customers will require training. Furthermore, inadequate charging infrastructure for electric trucks is also expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Stringent Emission Regulation and Technological Advancement in Electric Trucks are Fuelling the Market Growth



With the growing environmental concerns, governments and environmental agencies are enacting stringent emission norms and laws, which are expected to increase the manufacturing cost of fuel-efficient diesel engines in the coming years. As a result, the new commercial vehicle diesel engines segment is expected to register a sluggish growth rate during the short-term, thereby, adding a slight increase to the demand from electric commercial vehicles.



Majority of the diesel engines can convert about 40-46% of the fuel energy, while the remaining energy is lost in the environment as heat, through exhaust emissions and cooling systems. With the enactment of the Euro VI emission for heavy-duty engines, the burden on commercial vehicle manufacturers has further increased. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for electric trucks.



The electric trucks are becoming more convincing with new business models such as leasing of trucks and battery packs or fuel cell stacks, along with the availability of incentives and subsidies that provided by the government are driving market change. In North America, though, awareness of hybrid- electric technologies are anticipated to be lower than natural gas powertrains, owing to limitations in efficiency gains and availability of limited recharging points, in turn impeding the adoption rates in the short term until 2020.



In the future, the major suppliers will start to offer alternative powertrains and also full electrical vehicle for minor applications. Latest technology and production experience in the bus market can be transferred readily to trucks, and the increasing demand for electric cars has stimulated investment in battery manufacturing, which, in turn, has resulted in falling battery pack costs. Even with these positive points, the market for electric trucks is expected to increase at a slow pace over the forecast period.



Europe Leading the Electric Truck Market



The electric truck market is being led by the European region. Europe is expected to shift to hybrid or full electric technologies in an active drive towards EU's 20-20-20 target and to accomplish COP21 promises.



It is expected that Europe and North America will account a significant share in total sales of electric trucks. Moreover, the growing concern for environmental pollution through internal combustion engine vehicles is also expected to play a crucial role in the development of the market size for global electric trucks market. For instance:



In the United Kingdom , logistics companies have started plans to deploy more electric commercial vehicle in its fleet size in the coming years. Since 2016, United Parcel Service (UPS), an American multinational package delivery and supply chain management company, and ARRIVAL, a UK-based technology firm, have been developing prototypes of different sizes, and the first vehicles were expected to be deployed on the road before the end of 2018.

, logistics companies have started plans to deploy more electric commercial vehicle in its fleet size in the coming years. Since 2016, United Parcel Service (UPS), an American multinational package delivery and supply chain management company, and ARRIVAL, a UK-based technology firm, have been developing prototypes of different sizes, and the first vehicles were expected to be deployed on the road before the end of 2018. In May 2018 , these companies announced to develop a state-of-the-art pilot fleet of 35 electric delivery vehicles (EVs) to be trialed in London and Paris .

, these companies announced to develop a state-of-the-art pilot fleet of 35 electric delivery vehicles (EVs) to be trialed in and . In March 2019 , Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. (Yamato Transport) announced that it has jointly developed a compact commercial electric track for home delivery with StreetScooter GmbH (Aachen, Germany ), a Post DHL Group company, and signed a purchase agreement on March 27th, 2019 .

, Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. (Yamato Transport) announced that it has jointly developed a compact commercial electric track for home delivery with StreetScooter GmbH (Aachen, ), a Post DHL Group company, and signed a purchase agreement on . Yamato Transport plants to introduce 500 electric trucks in FY 2019, and start using them from autumn successively in Tokyo , Saitama , Chiba , and Kanagawa.

The demand for an electric truck in North America is also increasing, with major truck manufacturers expanding their business in the region. For instance; in 2018, Volvo Trucks announced that they will introduce all-electric truck demonstrators in California in 2019, and commercialize them in the North American region by 2020. The trucks will deploy eight multi-configuration battery Class 8 electric demonstration units (GVW +15 tons). This initiative of the company is anticipated to reduce approximately 3.57 tons of air pollution and 3,020 tons of greenhouse gases annually.



Competitive Landscape



The electric truck market is dominated by major players such as Tesla Inc., Renault Trucks, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Hino Motors, Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso), Isuzu amongst others. Recently, Daimler AG unveiled two fully electric-powered commercial trucks and is likely to help the company to maintain its competitive position in the market.



Volvo Trucks announced that it has delivered its first electric trucks to two customers in Sweden as part of a development program to bring the electric vehicles to market. The truck is configured with 16-tonne truck that can be configured with different battery packs for a capacity between 100 and 300 kWh for a range of up to 300 km (186 miles).



