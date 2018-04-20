Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market 2013-2018 & 2023: Global Governments to Encourage Manufacturing and Adoption of Electric Two-Wheelers

Global electric two-wheeler market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 7%, by 2023.

Growth in the global electric two-wheeler market is backed by increasing need to curb the rising air pollution levels along with incentive schemes by various governments to encourage manufacturing and adoption of electric two-wheelers, globally.

Moreover, growing purchasing power and rising urbanization in major developing countries coupled with increasing focus of leading vehicle manufacturers to develop technologically advanced products is further expected to positively influence global electric two-wheel market during forecast period.

Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of electric two-wheeler market globally:

Electric Two-Wheeler Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped and Motorcycle), By Battery Capacity (<_5 ah="ah">25 Ah), By Battery Type (Lead Acid and Li-ion), By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the leading players operating in the global electric two-wheeler market include



Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

AIMA Technology Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle

Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd

Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd

Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.

Gogoro, Inc.

Zero Motorcycles, Inc.



