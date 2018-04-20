Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market 2013-2018 & 2023: Global Governments to Encourage Manufacturing and Adoption of Electric Two-Wheelers

News provided by

Research and Markets

12:00 ET

DUBLIN, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped and Motorcycle), By Battery Capacity (<_5 ah="ah">25 Ah), By Battery Type (Lead Acid and Li-ion), By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, etc.) Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global electric two-wheeler market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 7%, by 2023.

Growth in the global electric two-wheeler market is backed by increasing need to curb the rising air pollution levels along with incentive schemes by various governments to encourage manufacturing and adoption of electric two-wheelers, globally.

Moreover, growing purchasing power and rising urbanization in major developing countries coupled with increasing focus of leading vehicle manufacturers to develop technologically advanced products is further expected to positively influence global electric two-wheel market during forecast period.

Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of electric two-wheeler market globally:

  • Electric Two-Wheeler Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped and Motorcycle), By Battery Capacity (<_5 ah="ah">25 Ah), By Battery Type (Lead Acid and Li-ion), By Region
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the leading players operating in the global electric two-wheeler market include

  • Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.
  • AIMA Technology Co., Ltd
  • Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd
  • Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle
  • Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.
  • Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd
  • Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd
  • Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.
  • Gogoro, Inc.
  • Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

6. Asia-Pacific Electric Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

7. Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

8. North America Electric Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

9. Rest of World Electric Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

10. Market Dynamics

11. Market Trends & Developments

12. SWOT Analysis

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6fhq26/global_electric?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-two-wheeler-market-2013-2018--2023-global-governments-to-encourage-manufacturing-and-adoption-of-electric-two-wheelers-300633684.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

12:45 ET Global Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Ovens Market, 2022 -...

12:30 ET Global Portable Coolers Market 2018-2022 with Bison Coolers,...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market 2013-2018 & 2023: Global Governments to Encourage Manufacturing and Adoption of Electric Two-Wheelers

News provided by

Research and Markets

12:00 ET